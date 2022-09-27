Read full article on original website
Delayed slow ocean response to carbon dioxide removal causes asymmetric tropical rainfall change
Using fossil fuels causes large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) to be emitted, which is one of the major greenhouse gases responsible for global warming. The climate changes under increasing CO2 radiative forcing (called "CO2 ramp-up") have been widely projected using numerical experiments. For a carbon-neutral world, more studies have begun to focus on the regional climate responses under decreasing CO2 forcing from a high CO2 concentration to the pre-industrial level (called "CO2 ramp-down").
Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall
Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. Thursday's research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian's characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change.
Winds of change drive 'alarming' rate of ocean warming
UNSW researchers have solved the mystery of why and how ocean "hotspots" are forming so fast, by examining the winds that influence the ocean currents heating these areas. Researchers from UNSW Sydney say changes to strong, large-scale wind patterns are causing western boundary currents in the Southern Hemisphere to rapidly warm—transforming weather and habitats across the world.
Marine ice sheets were decisive in acceleration of global warming during the last deglaciation
The intensity and rate of melt during the penultimate ice melting was much higher than previously thought, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications. According to conclusions of the study, in this climate change scenario, the instability of marine-based ice sheets—those that flow directly into the ocean—was instrumental in accelerating global warming.
Shifting ocean currents are pushing more and more heat into the Southern Hemisphere's cooler waters
The oceans absorb of all extra heat trapped by the emissions we've produced by burning fossil fuels. This heat is enormous. It's as if we exploded an atom bomb underwater, every second of every day. The ocean isn't warming at the same rate everywhere. We know the heat is concentrated...
Scientists find link between fast-melting Arctic ice and ocean acidification
An international team of researchers have sounded new alarm bells about the changing chemistry of the western region of the Arctic Ocean after discovering acidity levels increasing three to four times faster than ocean waters elsewhere. The team, which includes University of Delaware marine chemistry expert Wei-Jun Cai, also identified...
Rising daily surface temperatures of 160 lakes across Tibetan Plateau shown over 40 years
The annual surface temperature of 160 lakes across the Tibetan Plateau has increased significantly in the period of 1978–2017, according to a study on large-scale dynamic monitoring and simulation of lake water temperature. The study was conducted by researchers from the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable...
Metastable states of floating crystals
A research team led by the GRASP—Group of Research and Applications in Statistical Physics—at the University of Liège (Belgium), demonstrates how to manipulate the mesh, shape and symmetry of floating crystals by wandering, in a controlled way, between their metastable states. This study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Baltic Sea pipeline leak damages marine life and climate
Methane escaping from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines that run between Russia and Europe is likely to result in the biggest known gas leak to take place over a short period of time and highlights the problem of large methane escapes elsewhere around the world, scientists say. "From what I...
NASA, SpaceX study boosting Hubble to extend its lifespan
NASA and SpaceX have agreed to study the feasibility of awarding Elon Musk's company a contract to boost the Hubble Space Telescope to a higher orbit, with a goal of extending its lifespan, the US space agency said Thursday. The renowned observatory has been operating since 1990 about 335 miles...
A kung-fu kick led researchers to the world's oldest complete fish fossils. Here's what they found
Some of the world's most significant fossil discoveries have come from China. These include amazing feathered dinosaurs, the earliest modern mammals, and some of the oldest-known animals on Earth. Today, four new papers published in Nature carry on this tradition by revealing the world's oldest well-preserved jawed fishes, dating between...
More than superfood: Researchers study use of duckweed
In Asia, duckweed has been used as a food for a long time. The research group CritMET: Critical Metals for Enabling Technologies at Jacobs University Bremen recently discovered that duckweed is not only rich in nutrients, it also stores rare earths to a particularly high degree. Anna-Lena Zocher and the...
Deteriorating safety on frozen lakes in a warming world
Millions of international viewers enjoyed watching the reality TV show "Ice Road Truckers," in which experienced truck drivers were expected to master scary challenges, such as transporting heavy supplies across frozen lakes in the remote Arctic. According to a new study by an international team of climate and lake scientists and published in the journal Earth's Future, crossing frozen lakes with heavy trucks may soon be a matter of the past.
Researchers explore driving factors affecting sustainability of endorheic regions
Coactions of subtle climatic variations and mounting anthropogenic interference on the water-food-ecosystem-economy nexus create a new challenge in ensuring the security of water, food and ecosystems in most endorheic regions. Recently, a joint research team from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources and Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research of...
Gas flares vastly underperform, causing greater climate impact: study
Flaring—burning off unwanted natural gas from oil and gas wells—releases five times more of the potent greenhouse gas methane into the atmosphere over the United States than previously assumed, according to a study published Thursday. The result is a far greater impact on climate change, with the warming...
Scientists sequence the world's largest pangenome to help unlock genetic mysteries behind finer silk
BGI Genomics, in collaboration with Southwest University, the State Key Laboratory of Silkworm Genome Biology, and other partners, has constructed a high-resolution pangenome dataset representing almost the entire genomic content in a silkworm. This research paper, providing genetic insights into artificial selection (domestication and breeding) and ecological adaptation, was published...
Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
Scientists have discovered several very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been seen before and others which have escaped the curious eyes of scientists for over a hundred years. The discovery of these elusive species, published in the scientific journal PROTIST, was made by an unconventional duo...
'Extinct' wood-eating cockroach rediscovered after 80 years
A large wingless wood-eating cockroach, unique to Australia's Lord Howe Island and thought extinct since the 1930s, has been rediscovered by a University of Sydney biology student. "For the first 10 seconds or so, I thought 'No, it can't be'," said Maxim Adams, an Honors student under Professor Nathan Lo...
New theory predicts Earth-like, watery planets exist around red dwarfs
Recent exoplanet exploration has focused on the discovery of temperate rocky planets like the Earth, which are often called habitable planets. Most of the recent missions are targeting stars cooler than the sun. Such stars are known as red dwarfs or M-type stars, which are numerous in the solar neighborhood.
Glass beads in lunar soil reveal ancient asteroid bombardments on the moon and Earth
In 2020, China's Chang'e 5 mission sampled more than a kilogram of moon rock and soil and brought it back to Earth. The samples contain countless tiny beads of glass, created when asteroids hit the moon and splashed out droplets of molten rock around the impact site. We have analyzed...
