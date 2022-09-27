ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three arrested following fatal shooting at Upstate pool hall

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHioN_0iCADzvB00

Three suspects are in custody following a fatal weekend shooting at an Upstate pool hall. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at World Cup Billiards on White Horse Road in Greenville, around 11 PM Friday night.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident, one of them 23 year old Treveion Lamarr Anderson was pronounced dead by paramedics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OChEm_0iCADzvB00
Murder Suspect- 27 year old Steven Huntley Currie Photo credit GCSO

On Monday, 26 year old Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 31 year old Felton Davon Smith and 27 year old, Steven Huntley Currie were all arrested and charged in the incident. All three face charges of Murder, 1st Degree Assault, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy and Weapons Violations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CeWLh_0iCADzvB00
Murder Suspect- 31 year old Felton Davon Smith Photo credit GCSO

Investigators say, at least one of the suspects had a long running grudge with Anderson and the suspects shot at his car in the parking lot, striking him and two unrelated bystanders.

Comments / 5

Greenville, SC
