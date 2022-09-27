Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
theScore
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn't been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season.
theScore
Judge's 61st HR ties Roger Maris for AL record
Aaron Judge belted his 61st home run of the year to tie Roger Maris for both the American League and the New York Yankees' single-season record Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. The momentous two-run dinger was hit off Jays left-hander Tim Mayza, putting the Yankees...
theScore
Phillies lose 5th straight, move into tie with Brewers for final WC spot
CHICAGO (AP) — The Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League's final wild card berth as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers'...
theScore
Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Watch: Marlins' Bleier balks McNeil around bases in bizarre sequence
Miami Marlins reliever Richard Bleier entered Tuesday's game having never been called for a balk in 303 big-league appearances. It took him less than a full inning to triple his career total during one of the strangest sequences of the season. The madness for Bleier started after he gave up...
theScore
What's at stake over the final week of the MLB season?
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is heading toward the finish line, and there are a number of intriguing items that still haven't been resolved. From Aaron Judge's Triple Crown chase to some undetermined winners of baseball hardware, the campaign's final week should have plenty to offer. Here's what you...
theScore
MLB weekend best bets: Giants to win fifth straight vs. Diamondbacks
We're nearing the end of the marathon that is the MLB regular season, with this outing being the last time we'll see all 30 teams in action until 2023. Let's dive into a couple of bets that stand out for the weekend ahead. Diamondbacks (+115) @ Giants (-135) Sep 30,...
theScore
Ohtani comes within 4 outs of historic no-hitter
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani came within four outs of throwing the first no-hitter by a two-way player in MLB history. Ohtani's bid ended when Oakland Athletics outfielder Conner Capel hit a single with two outs in the eighth inning during Thursday's game. The A's haven't been no-hit since 1991.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Brewers now 1/2 game back of Phillies for final NL wild-card spot
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 over six scoreless innings and Devin Williams delivered four big outs late to boost the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff hopes with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The victory, Milwaukee’s first since last Saturday at Cincinnati,...
theScore
Rays miss chance to clinch, lose late to Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — Small plastic strips dangled from the ceiling in Tampa Bay's clubhouse, which had been cleared of furniture and prepped over the final innings for what was supposed to be wild, wet celebration. The Guardians had other plans. “We don’t want people celebrating in our house, right?"...
theScore
DeGrom excited for pivotal series with Braves: 'This is what you play for'
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves kick off a crucial three-game series on Friday that will likely determine the NL East champion, and Mets star right-hander Jacob deGrom is relishing the big stage. "That is what you play for," deGrom said Friday, according to Mike Puma of the New...
theScore
Luis Robert wants White Sox to bring Abreu back
Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu could test free agency this winter, but if it were up to Luis Robert, the former AL MVP wouldn't play anywhere else. "Yeah, 100%," Robert said when asked if the White Sox should bring Abreu back, according to James Fegan of The Athletic. Abreu,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Ohtani 'enjoying' MVP battle with Judge
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has become a fan of his biggest obstacle to taking home a second straight AL MVP - New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. Ohtani and Judge have put together remarkable seasons, and Ohtani admitted he's enjoying the competition with the slugger. "I feel...
theScore
Report: Mets calling up top prospect Alvarez
The New York Mets will promote top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez on Friday ahead of the club's massive series against the Atlanta Braves, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Alvarez is the No. 1 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 20-year-old went deep 27 times with...
theScore
Arraez leads AL batting race as Judge pursues Triple Crown
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An already historic season by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could well be capped with baseball's first Triple Crown in 10 years. Minnesota's Luis Arraez is standing in his way. After going 2 for 5 for the Twins on Thursday in their loss to the...
theScore
All Rise: Watching history, Yankees marvel at Judge's humility
TORONTO - Aaron Judge's first moment in pinstripes came almost a decade ago. The New York Yankees selected the outfielder out of California State University with the 32nd pick in the 2013 MLB Draft. He was one of the few players back then actually in attendance. That's where he first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Yankees hopeful Cole can get back on track: 'The stuff is still there'
It's been a strange season for New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The 32-year-old leads the American League with 244 strikeouts but has also permitted an AL-worst 31 home runs across his 188 1/3 innings. "The stuff is still there," Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said, according to Dan Martin...
theScore
New life: Andujar's bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was...
theScore
Braves beat Nationals, tie Mets for NL East lead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
theScore
To dream the impossible dream - and then decide it's time to let it go
Doug Deeds thought you could see his heartbeat pounding through his Reno Aces jersey. The Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate had just completed its final game of the 2010 season in Salt Lake City, when the Aces outfielder was summoned into manager Brett Butler's office. Deeds, then in his ninth professional...
Comments / 0