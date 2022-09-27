CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if won’t be with the Chicago Cubs. Heyward hasn't been in a game since June 24 because of right knee inflammation. The 33-year-old outfielder hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats, and he has one season left in a $184 million, eight-year contract, a deal with a $22 million salary next season.

