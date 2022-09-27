ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police identify man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Kansas City

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Police identified a man killed Monday afternoon in Kansas City.

Maurice Brown, 48, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds just before 1:45 p.m. on the sidewalk near East 30th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to police .

Emergency medical crews declared Brown dead at the scene.

The killing marked the 120th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star , which includes fatal police shootings.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
