Police identify man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Kansas City

Police identified a man killed Monday afternoon in Kansas City.

Maurice Brown, 48, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds just before 1:45 p.m. on the sidewalk near East 30th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to police .

Emergency medical crews declared Brown dead at the scene.

The killing marked the 120th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star , which includes fatal police shootings.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.