Lil Wayne has listed his Miami Beach mansion for megabucks. Check out the suede walls

Lil Wayne is looking to turn a major profit for his mansion in Miami Beach.

The rapper purchased the seven bedroom spread in 2018 for $16.75 million, and is listing it for $29.5 million.

The rapper’s listing agent, Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman , declined to comment on the sale of the 5 year old, 16,000 square foot home.

The home is located on Allison Island, off Biscayne Bay.

One of the house’s many perks is a seriously plush movie theater complete with suede wall coverings (yes).

Other fit for a celebrity amenities include a “mahogany-clad entryway and a great room with windows that extend from the floor up to the 22-foot ceilings, sliding doors open onto the backyard which overlook a grand pool, outdoor dining spaces, and cabana, with direct access to the pristine waters of Miami Beach.” The ideal tenant would likely own a boat with the mansion’s water frontage.

The “Lollipop” singer was born in New Orleans, but has had ties here (both business and pleasure) for a while.

Weezy, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., flipped another SoFla real property but lost his proverbial shirt in the deal. The 39 year old artist also owned another sweet Miami Beach property with a skate park, recording studio and shark lagoon (!) that he sold for $10 million in 2017. That was $8 million less than the initial asking price.

The tatted-out hip-hopper first listed the 15,000 square-foot plus waterfront home at 94 Lagorce Circle on Miami Beach in April 2015 for $18 million, but it was apparently a tough sell, despite all the add-ons. Wayne bought that baby in 2011 for $11.6 million for those keeping track at home.