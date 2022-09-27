ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Lil Wayne has listed his Miami Beach mansion for megabucks. Check out the suede walls

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvFcv_0iCADtcp00

Lil Wayne is looking to turn a major profit for his mansion in Miami Beach.

The rapper purchased the seven bedroom spread in 2018 for $16.75 million, and is listing it for $29.5 million.

The rapper’s listing agent, Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman , declined to comment on the sale of the 5 year old, 16,000 square foot home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1NLh_0iCADtcp00
Lil Wayne’s house in Miami Beach

The home is located on Allison Island, off Biscayne Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eiPCt_0iCADtcp00
Lil Wayne’s house in Miami Beach. The movie theater has suede walls

One of the house’s many perks is a seriously plush movie theater complete with suede wall coverings (yes).

Other fit for a celebrity amenities include a “mahogany-clad entryway and a great room with windows that extend from the floor up to the 22-foot ceilings, sliding doors open onto the backyard which overlook a grand pool, outdoor dining spaces, and cabana, with direct access to the pristine waters of Miami Beach.” The ideal tenant would likely own a boat with the mansion’s water frontage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i24yO_0iCADtcp00
Lil Wayne’s house in Miami Beach

The “Lollipop” singer was born in New Orleans, but has had ties here (both business and pleasure) for a while.

Weezy, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., flipped another SoFla real property but lost his proverbial shirt in the deal. The 39 year old artist also owned another sweet Miami Beach property with a skate park, recording studio and shark lagoon (!) that he sold for $10 million in 2017. That was $8 million less than the initial asking price.

The tatted-out hip-hopper first listed the 15,000 square-foot plus waterfront home at 94 Lagorce Circle on Miami Beach in April 2015 for $18 million, but it was apparently a tough sell, despite all the add-ons. Wayne bought that baby in 2011 for $11.6 million for those keeping track at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TiF3n_0iCADtcp00
Lil Wayne’s house in Miami Beach

Comments / 0

Related
southbeachtopchefs.com

Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami

Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
MIAMI, FL
howafrica.com

PHOTOS: Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Beach Mansion Up For Sale At $29.5M

Rapper, Lil Wayne has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale after spending $17 million for the estate in 2018. According to a Tuesday, September 27 report by The Real Deal, the platinum-selling rapper listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom and two-half-bath home at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million, roughly 75 percent more than he paid for it four years ago.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami Beach, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami Beach, FL
Entertainment
Miami Beach, FL
Business
cottagesgardens.com

Lil Wayne Drops His Modern Miami Mansion onto the Market

Lil Wayne is set to drop a new album this year, but for now, he’s dropping his Miami Beach property onto the market. The rapper bought this sleek modern back in 2018 for almost $17 million and just listed it for $29.5 million. The home, which has 110 feet of water frontage, sits within Miami Beach’s ultra-private gated community Allison Island. It wouldn’t be a surprise if images of the stunning home replay in your head.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

One of the city's iconic landmarks, the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. The pulgero has partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music. 6 p.m. Friday, at Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-locka; 305-688-0500; opalockahialeahfleamarket.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Suede#Real Property
CBS Miami

Taste of the Town: Dune by Laurent Tourondel brings Fort Lauderdale an elevated dining experience unlike any other

MIAMI - Spending an afternoon with Michelin Star Chef Laurent Tourondel is truly a lesson in culinary excellence."This needs a little bit more salt," said Chef tasting a dish brought out to him and CBS4's Lisa Petrillo."How picky and demanding are you about the food that comes out on the plate?" asked CBS4's Lisa Petrillo."I am demanding. Yes, that's for sure," said Chef Laurent.The French-born Master Chef is, on this day, at his sprawling oceanfront restaurant Dune by LT.The elegant, fine-dining restaurant with seating inside and out recently was named "Best Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale" by "Miami New Times." Although he's...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street. Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground. Detectives...
MIAMI, FL
Complex

Kodak Black Pays Rent for 28 Families Facing Eviction

Kodak Black is giving back to dozens of families in his native South Florida, as the Pompano Beach rapper announced on Tuesday that he’s paid rent for 28 families facing eviction. “28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months,” Kodak wrote...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
FORT MYERS, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
33K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy