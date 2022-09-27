With iOS 16, you can 'favorite' artists in Apple Music to easily see their music and new releases — here's how to do it

Previous speculation that Apple's larger iPhone 14 would be called the iPhone 14 Max, instead of iPhone 14 Plus, have been proven correct by Apple's own website code. Even though it seemed obvious that Apple would revive its old Plus name for the iPhone 14 Plus, there was considerable expectation before launch that it would be called the iPhone 14 Max. Now not only is it certain Apple planned to call it that, but Apple has not updated quite all of its website with the Plus name.

