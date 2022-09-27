With iOS 16, you can 'favorite' artists in Apple Music to easily see their music and new releases — here's how to do it

Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Minimize the Amount of Data Apple Music Uses
Streaming music on Apple Music can become expensive if you use cellular data. Provided Apple Music even allows you to stream music in Lossless format; you can easily exhaust your limited data plan before you know it. However, there are ways of minimizing the amount of data Apple Music uses...
Mind-blowing iPhone feature in iOS 16 triggers alerts when your phone hears certain sounds
IOS 14 introduced a new feature on the iPhone called Sound Recognition that instructs the iPhone to always listen for specific sounds. Once the iPhone hears the sound, it can play an alarm to warn you about what’s going on. Apple then improved the Sound Recognition feature in iOS 16.
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you translate any text around you using your iPhone's camera — here's how to do it
You can instantly translate foreign language text to English and other languages using the iPhone's Camera app in iOS 16. Point the camera at the text you want to translate, tap the Text Selection icon and then tap Translate. There are a lot of additional options in a pop-up menu...
Android Authority
How to find downloaded files on an iPhone or iPad
When you download something, does it disappear into a black hole?. When you download something on a desktop computer, it’s easy to find. Simply, open up the hard drive folders and look for what you just downloaded. But on iOS devices, it gets a bit more difficult. Different file types get saved to different places and different apps. Here’s a quick rundown on where you can find downloaded files on an iPhone or iPad.
protocol.com
Amazon’s latest trick turns a smart display into a TV set
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at some of the announcements Amazon made at its fall hardware event. Also: Within is selling Wonderscope, and the surprising secret behind QR codes. What’s...
Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus waved and danced on stage at the company's AI event. Elon Musk said the bot could do more, but he 'didn't want it to fall on its face'
Tesla's long-anticipated AI robot made its official debut by dancing and waving on stage at the company's AI Day. "The robot can actually do a lot more than we showed you. We just didn't want it to fall on its face," Elon Musk said. At last year's AI Day, Musk...
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Streaming Fatigue? Here's How to Quickly and Easily Cancel Your Netflix Subscription
Streaming powerhouse Netflix once had the market cornered on bingeable content, with hits like Stranger Things and The Crown. But with subscription costs, new ad tiers, and fees for password sharing, the service is beginning to feel the pinch. In the second quarter of 2022, it lost nearly 1 million subscribers, the largest quarter loss in company history.
An Apple executive is leaving the company after being filmed joking about fondling 'big-breasted women' in a viral TikTok video
Apple exec Tony Blevins was approached while getting out of his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a supercar that can cost more than $500,000.
I've had the new iPhone 14 for 2 weeks. I should've listened to Steve Jobs' daughter because I now regret buying it.
Every year I try to convince myself I won't give in and buy the latest iPhone, but I keep failing and I'm even more annoyed with myself this time.
CEO Tim Cook says Apple avoids the word 'metaverse' because the average person doesn't know what it means — a stark contrast to rival Facebook
Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed AR, VR, and more in a new interview with Dutch media outlet Bright. He said Apple avoids using the term "metaverse" because the average person doesn't know what it is. The tech giant's approach is a stark contrast to Mark Zuckerberg's obsession with the metaverse.
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 line. Here's how Apple's iconic smartphone has changed the world forever since 2007.
Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 Plus was originally the 'iPhone 14 Max'
Previous speculation that Apple's larger iPhone 14 would be called the iPhone 14 Max, instead of iPhone 14 Plus, have been proven correct by Apple's own website code. Even though it seemed obvious that Apple would revive its old Plus name for the iPhone 14 Plus, there was considerable expectation before launch that it would be called the iPhone 14 Max. Now not only is it certain Apple planned to call it that, but Apple has not updated quite all of its website with the Plus name.
A 28-year-old freelancer explains how 'fake it till you make it' helped her set up a digital nomad lifestyle and work less than 30 hours a week
Katie Janner, 28, works 15 to 30 hours a week as a freelance podcast editor. It allows her to travel the world and avoid "endless Zoom meetings."
Breaking Down What to Look for in iPhone 14 Pro
Apple's latest iPhones are here, and Ian Sherr, an editor at large for CNET, joined Cheddar News to talk about the newest features present on the iPhone 14 Pro including crash detection and camera upgrades.
Apple Insider
Microsoft scraps SwiftKey for iPhone, stops support
Microsoft has confirmed that it is to remove its typing app SwiftKey from the App Store on October 5, 2022, though existing owners can continue to use it for now. Microsoft SwiftKey is a typing app, installed as an iOS keyboard, which lets users type by swiping over the glass instead of picking out individual letters. It interprets from where a user swipes, what word they most likely want to write, and it inserts that word for them.
protocol.com
Google adds Stadia to the Google graveyard
Google is shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, nearly three years after its launch and roughly 18 months since the company shut down its internal game development division. In a blog post, Stadia chief Phil Harrison said the platform "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so...
Amazon analyst said he 'fell asleep' watching the company's LOTR 'Rings of Power' TV show, making him even more worried the $1 billion project may be a bust
Amazon's 'Rings of Power' series has received poor reviews from users online, though some of that has been 'review bombing.'
