Right at Home employee fired after HIPAA violation in Vermillion, attorney says

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago
Following a HIPAA violation, a Right at Home employee has been fired while another has been reprimanded in the Vermillion area.

That's according to Harry Jones, the attorney representing Right at Home, a home health care service with an office in Sioux Falls. Jones confirmed the violation and firing with the Argus Leader on Monday.

Right at Home offers companion care, personal care, nursing care and specialty care for seniors and adults with disabilities. And the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act helps protect personal privacy of health records and information under federal law.

The business is headquartered in Omaha and services clients in a number of states and countries, including locations in Australia, Canada, Netherlands, Ireland, Japan and the United Kingdom, according to its website.

Specific details of the case won’t be released, because the settlement is confidential and the parties have signed a non-disclosure agreement, said Jones, a shareholder of Polsinelli and representative for RAH. But, the Argus Leader was able to verify the story through documents and emails prior to the signing of the agreements.

The RAH client involved did not want to speak on the record, because of privacy concerns and not wanting their medical history public.

“What we can say is, it didn’t go the way it was supposed to go, and we’re not happy about it,” Jones said. “There’s been accountability in a very strict way. That’s not the same as saying there’s been a criminal violation or a civil violation. But way before that, RAH doesn’t want people breaking their actual internal policies, so it wasn’t done the right way.”

