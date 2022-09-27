Schools, government offices, activities remain closed, canceled after Hurricane Ian impact

Some businesses and services on the Treasure Coast reopened Thursday after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa.

Schools in Indian River County will remain closed Friday. Government offices remained closed through Thursday, with plans to reopen Friday. The storm continues to impact the Treasure Coast, which expected heavy rain, likely up to 6 inches in some areas, wind gusts up to 60 mph and flooding.

Here is a current list of closings:

Government

All Port St. Lucie facilities, including City Hall, the MIDFLORIDA Event Center and Community Center are closed.

Indian River County landfill and all customer convenience centers will reopen noon Friday.

All Indian River County facilities are closed Wednesday and Thursday. The county expects to reopen Friday.

Fellsmere, Fort Pierce, Sebastian and Vero Beach government buildings are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Indian River Shores town offices, including the postal center, will remain closed until conditions are safe to reopen.

St. Lucie County Tax Collector offices are closed Wednesday and Thursday. Offices are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. Friday and remain open until 6 p.m.

All St. Lucie County government offices, libraries and attractions are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health office in St. Lucie County is closed Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health offices in Indian River and in Martin counties are County is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority customer lobby is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Martin County landfill is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

All Martin County government offices and libraries are closed Wednesday and Thursday. Plans are to reopen Friday.

Parks, activities

Martin County parks facilities: Sailfish Sands Golf Course and all related golf facilities are closed. Seaside Café at Stuart Beach and Sand Dune Café at Jensen Beach are closed until further notice.

All Martin County beaches and parks are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Indian River County guarded beaches at Golden Sands, Wabasso, Tracking Station and Round Island are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Treasure Shores, Round Island Beach Park and Ambersand Beach Access open Friday. All other Indian River County beaches remain closed.

Sandridge Golf Club and the Indian River County Shooting Range remain closed through Friday.

The North County Aquatic Center and Gifford Aquatic Center are closed through Thursday, and reopen Friday.

Fairwinds Golf Course in St. Lucie County is closed Friday.

Florida State Parks has closed the following area state parks: Atlantic Ridge Preserve, Avalon State Park, Fort Pierce Inlet,, Jonathan Dickinson, Savannas Preserve, Seabranch Preserve, Sebastian Inlet, St. Lucie Inlet Preserve, and St. Sebastian Inlet Preserve

Transit

Martin County public transit (MARTY) is suspended Wednesday and Thursday.

The GoLine/Community Coach pubic transit in Indian River County closes at 1 p.m. Wednesday and remains closed through Thursday.

The Area Regional Transit , St. Lucie County's public transportation system, closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and remains closed through Thursday.

Garbage pickup

Waste Management has suspended garbage collection services, including yard waste and recycling pickup in Fellsmere, Indian River County, Martin County and Sebastian until Friday.

Vero Beach has suspended garbage pickup until Friday.

Republic Services has suspended collections in Indian River Shores through Thursday.

Waste Pro has suspended collection services in Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County until Friday.

Stuart has suspended garbage and recycling collection services until Friday.

Schools

All Treasure Coast school districts are closed through Thursday. All extracurricular activities and athletic events are canceled.

Indian River County Schools remain closed Friday.

St. Lucie County Schools remain closed Friday.

Martin County Schools reopen Friday.

Indian River State College is closed through Thursday. Classes resume Friday.

Courts

All state courthouses in Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties are closed through Thursday.Certain

essential functions — such as first-appearance hearings; shelter/detention hearings; Baker/Marchman Acts; injunctions for dating violence, domestic violence, sexual violence or stalking; and hearings related to temporary risk-protection orders.

The federal courthouse in Fort Pierce is closed through Thursday. It is expected to reopen when St. Lucie County public schools reopen.

Hospitals, medical care

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital remains closed Thursday , closures include the Health and Wellness Center, Scully-Welsh Cancer Center, Vero Radiology, Ambulatory Services Center, Pointe West Primary and Urgent Care, Primary Care South, Sebastian Primary and Urgent Care, Partners in Women’s Health, Primary Care of the Treasure Coast and all off-site locations.

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health resumes all operations Thursday. Ambulatory clinics open at 10 a.m. Thursday. Ambulatory surgery centers, and rehabilitation and urgent care clinics open at noon.

Businesses

Publix stores in Indian River County are closed as of noon Wednesday through Thursday. Check the Publix store map online for updates on adjusted store hours. Publix stores are scheduled to reopen Friday.

The Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce is closed through Thursday.

Vero Beach Walmart , 5555 20th St., and Sebastian Walmart , 2001 U.S.1 S, closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Events, activities

American Icon Brewery ’s Oktoberfest Celebration and Five-Year Anniversary Party, scheduled for Saturday in Vero Beach, have been postponed.

This list will be updated as more closings and cancellations are reported.

Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm.com. Contact her at Colleen.Wixon@TCPalm.com or 772-978-2235.

