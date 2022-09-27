ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Middlesex County man sentenced to 11 years for gun trafficking from Georgia

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blORN_0iCADa6G00

A North Brunswick man has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns from Georgia to New Jersey, acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Tuesday.

Barrett R. Griffin III, 33, was sentenced on Sept. 9 to 6.8 years of parole ineligibility by Superior Court Judge Mark P. Tarantino in Burlington County, Platkin said in a news release. Griffin pleaded guilty on July 18 to second-degree transporting firearms into the state for unlawful sale or transfer and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, the acting attorney general said.

The conviction stems from an investigation by the New Jersey State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that led to the seizure of five handguns and an assault rifle transported to New Jersey from Georgia, Platkin said.

“Keeping illegal weapons out of our state and off our streets is paramount to public safety,” Platkin said in the release. “We are aggressively targeting those responsible for the proliferation of guns and gun violence in our communities, and that includes gun traffickers who illegally transport weapons into our state and put them in the hands of criminals.”

Guns: New Jersey further restricts gun laws after Supreme Court ruling

During the investigation, a motor vehicle stop was made on the car Griffin was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mount Laurel on Feb. 7, Platkin said. Following a search of the vehicle, detectives seized five handguns, one assault rifle and four large-capacity ammunition magazines from the vehicle’s trunk, the acting attorney general said.

“The prison sentence handed down to this defendant sends a clear message that we have zero tolerance for gun trafficking in New Jersey," said Pearl Minato, director of the Division of Criminal Justice, in the release. “We will continue to work with law enforcement partners throughout New Jersey and beyond to stop the illegal flow of firearms into our state and hold accountable all those who profit from it.”

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County man sentenced to 11 years for gun trafficking from Georgia

Comments / 7

Houseofart Andromedaeudauniamobius
5d ago

If he transported guns illegally over state lines, is this not a federal crime? If the guns were purchased and registered by him and to him, how were they illegal? If you really wanted a gun in Jersey and were a criminal there, you would do what all of the other criminals do and obtain one illegally. How did Billy Bob Bubba get pulled over on the turnpike? How did the policemen size those weapons? They could have asked "Do you have any weapons in the vehicle?" There just is not enough information in this article. If he was a bad man, I am very glad that they caught him. Yet, he belongs in federal prison. Perhaps I a wrong.

Reply(3)
4
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition

Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ
NJ.com

N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home

A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller

A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Middlesex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
State
Georgia State
City
Mount Laurel, NJ
City
North Brunswick Township, NJ
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
New Jersey 101.5

Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
BRICK, NJ
94.5 PST

People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing

TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ne Brunswick Town#Gun Violence#Superior Court#Supreme Court#The New Jersey Turnpike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE ARE SEEKING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE TEAM VOLUNTEERS – COULD IT BE YOU?

The New Jersey State Police is looking for civilian members of the community to work collaboratively with State Police stations throughout the state as part of the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). DVRT is a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week program created to assist survivors of domestic abuse. This Team is composed of specially-trained volunteer advocates who provide comfort to survivors and help them through the crisis.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

Home News Tribune | My Central Jersey

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy