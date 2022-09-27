Surprise! Chapel Hart gives guest performance for USM support staff

Chapel Hart gave a private, intimate lunchtime performance Monday at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Poplarville-based trio, who made it to the top five in season 17 of "America's Got Talent," performed a set at the Joe Paul Theater for roughly 300 university employees whom interim president and the theater's namesake Joe Paul said deserve a "world-class" treat.

"This is a celebration for our frontline employees," interim President Joe Paul said. "You know it takes a lot of people — custodial crews, ground crews, mechanical crews, carpenters, painters, transportation folks — who work so very hard and get very little recognition for making this campus as beautiful as it is. So I was determined when I came back as president to do something for them."

Chapel Hart performed a mix of originals and cover songs, getting the crowd on their feet with the first song.

Mike Lindsey, who works in the custodial department, was excited to see Chapel Hart, who performed after a luncheon held for the university employees.

"This is pretty good," he said. "It's nice to be recognized."

Some concertgoers weren't familiar with the country music trio, who made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage on Sept. 17, but they knew Chapel Hart after seeing them on AGT.

"This is a real honor to have them come down here to play for us today," said Dell Sanders, an equipment operator in the university's Physical Plant.

Motorcycle Burton got a front-row seat. He was excited to see Chapel Hart live since he is a longtime fan. Burton collects garbage on campus, a job he's held for 24 years.

"It's wonderful," he said. "I love it. I've followed them all the way through."

Chapel Hart, comprised of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle, also was excited to perform for university employees.

"I think it's so amazing that the new president, Dr. Joe Paul, came up with this incredible idea," Devynn Hart said. "I applaud Southern Miss for taking the time to recognize those who don't usually get that much recognition."

"This concert is for the folks who are the glue to this operation," Danica Hart said before the show. "The glue is the part you never see, but it is the most important part because it holds it all together. I'm super excited to play this show. I want them to know that they are seen and they're loved. I hope they're loud and proud today and that we can really celebrate together."

Chapel Hart has been on a whirlwind tour, giving performances in between their appearances on AGT and continuing to tour throughout the nation now that the show is over. The group performed in Bogalusa, Louisiana, on Friday then flew to Arizona for the weekend, returning to Mississippi the night before the concert at Southern Miss.

Next stop is Bristol, Virginia, for a concert on Thursday and a pair of shows in Tennessee on Saturday and Sunday, but performing in their home state is always exciting for Chapel Hart.

"It feels absolutely amazing to be home, especially over the last month with the support that we've had from Mississippi throughout this journey," Swindle said. "It's like all of those things, amplified by a thousand."

Even though it was supposed to be a surprise, some of the employees heard about the show and dressed up in cowboy hats and boots, including April Fox Gutkowski, a housekeeper in the Department of Residence Life and Housekeeping, whose outfit not only gave a nod to Chapel Hart, but celebrated the university as well.

"This was supposed to be something that my coworkers did with me, but nobody got the memo, so I was the only one," she said. "I wanted to wear black and gold to represent USM."

Chapel Hart's frontwoman Danica Hart celebrated those who wore their cowboy hats during the concert.

"That made me happy," Gutkowski said. "I was kind of shy since I was the only one in my department who dressed up out of uniform. When (Danica) called me out, that made me very happy."

In addition to feeling appreciated, Gutkowski said the luncheon gave her the opportunity to get to know employees who work in other departments.

"It makes me feel like I'm included and I'm appreciated," she said.

After the concert, Chapel Hart surprised a class of a capella vocal students to hear the students perform and offered a little a capella harmonizing on their own.

"I think we should take you on tour with us," Danica Hart said to the students. "You're really good."

