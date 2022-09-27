Read full article on original website
Lane Parke wait is almost over
A long-awaited, much-anticipated project in Mountain Brook is nearing completion. While some of the businesses in Phase 2 of Lane Parke have already opened, an event to celebrate all of them, originally planned for the fall, has been moved to early 2023. “We will still have a lot of retailers...
Garbage service changes begin this month
Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
Tallassee mill site to get cleaned up and developed
The textile mill destroyed by a 2016 fire is going to be cleaned up. The Tallassee City Council approved giving LHVC, LLC the property for cleanup and redevelopment at its Tuesday council meeting. “For the last two months we have been working with a company out of Birmingham to discuss...
Rebuild Alabama funding road, bridge projects in all 67 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in the state now has a state-supported project through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than 2 million dollars in state funding for 11 infrastructure projects in various cities and counties. Autauga County engineer John Mark Davis says it was about...
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
Former Jeffco CEO Tony Petelos and the Start of a New $120M Medical Clinic
As CEO for a government that would eventually file bankruptcy and deal with several other financial emergencies, former Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos faced a number of tough decisions. One of the most difficult, he said, was the move to downsize Cooper Green Mercy Hospital, the downtown Birmingham facility for mostly indigent patients.
Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning. An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder. Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant...
Expect Major Delays on I-20/59 West After Truckload Strikes Bridge Near Vance
Westbound interstate traffic is backed up in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer's oversize load reportedly collided with a bridge near Vance. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a truck traveling west was hauling a large piece of equipment that hit Covered Bridge near Exit 86. A bridge...
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
5 Charged in Theft of Hundreds of Catalytic Converters from Tuscaloosa Mercedes Plant
Five people have been arrested and charged for their roles in a multi-state scheme to steal hundreds of new catalytic converters from the Mercedes Benz U.S. International plant in Tuscaloosa County. Deputy Josh Hastings, a sergeant with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, said the plant's security team...
Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
Coming soon: Seven restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
Hearing about the opening of a new restaurant or bar is almost always refreshing news, particularly given the tumultuous past two years of closings, labor shortages, and food prices. While there won’t be a “back to normal” in the restaurant industry for the foreseeable future, restaurateurs are doing their best to forge ahead. At least five new restaurants have opened in the Birmingham area in the past month. Looking forward to adding more restaurants to your list? Look out for these upcoming eateries and bars.
Trussville parents demand change at meeting over death notebook
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Trussville parents are demanding changes from school leadership after recent revelations about a hitlist notebook at Hewitt Trussville High School. Check out what was said at an emotional School Board meeting Friday morning in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Dog burned in house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog suffered burns in a house fire in Birmingham Tuesday, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service. BFRS crews fought the fire at 1605 Bush Blvd at 12:41 p.m. Firefighters said a woman and her dog were inside. They both made it out, but the dog...
2 killed in shooting at Hoover apartment complex
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Hoover Apartment Complex Saturday morning. According to Hoover Police, officers responded to the 100 building at The Park at Hoover on reports of two victims found around 7:52 a.m. Officers arrived and discovered the two female victims and said they […]
Six arrested during drug bust in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities took six people into custody after a drug bust in Shelby County on Wednesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three home search warrants in the 100 block of 11th Street SE. and one in the 400 block of Third Street NE. in Alabaster.
Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
Hewitt-Trussville principal on administrative leave following threats that went unreported for nearly a year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The principal at Hewitt-Trussville High School is now on administrative leave following uproar in the community over a “death note” that was not investigated for nearly a year. Tim Salem, who has been principal at Hewitt-Trussville since 2012, was put on administrative leave...
MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement
The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
