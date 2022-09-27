ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

FOX Reno

Nevada Health Care's Mammovan returns to northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Health Center's (NVHC) Mammovan is back in action to provide affordable mammography screenings to northern Nevada women. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services. NVHC says this screening is important because early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

More than $20M raised so far through Florida Disaster Fund, governor says

WASHINGTON (TND) — More than $20 million has been raised so far through the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday afternoon during a news briefing. Donations will support response and recovery activities throughout communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. We're really excited about being able to help...
FLORIDA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser

Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Reno

Smoke and ash from California fires could affect Tahoe's water

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robotic underwater glider is making waves and collecting new information on Tahoe waters. Last summer, researchers at the UC Davis Tahoe environmental research center sent an underwater glider around Tahoe to collect data on smoke from the Caldor fire was impacting the water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters

Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
activenorcal.com

Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account

Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
8 News Now

Las Vegas police look for Spring Valley-area robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying two robbery suspects. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspects committed the robbery at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane. No other details about the incident were provided. Anyone with information about the incident or who […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

