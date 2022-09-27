Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Nevada Health Care's Mammovan returns to northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Health Center's (NVHC) Mammovan is back in action to provide affordable mammography screenings to northern Nevada women. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services. NVHC says this screening is important because early detection is key in fighting breast cancer.
FOX Reno
More than $20M raised so far through Florida Disaster Fund, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than $20 million has been raised so far through the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday afternoon during a news briefing. Donations will support response and recovery activities throughout communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. We're really excited about being able to help...
FOX Reno
NDOC director ordered to step down after murderer escapes from Las Vegas area prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KRNV) — Governor Steve Sisolak is calling for an immediate change within the Nevada Department of Corrections after a convicted murderer escaped from a Las Vegas area prison last week. Effective immediately, director Charles Daniels is no longer in charge of NDOC. “My office will continue...
nevadacurrent.com
Complaint filed against Lombardo for donating Metro helicopter ride to anti-abortion group’s fundraiser
Nevada Democratic Victory, a group working to elect Democratic candidates in Nevada, filed an ethics complaint against Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his campaign, Lombardo for Governor, with the Nevada Chair of Ethics Commission Wednesday morning. The complaint focuses on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) donating ride-alongs in the...
Fox5 KVVU
Federal authorities now offering higher reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
UPDATE - 8:45 P.M. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday night federal authorities will now offer a combined $30,000 for the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the inmate accused of escaping a Nevada Department of Corrections facility over the weekend. Hours earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would...
Fox5 KVVU
Video of bighorn sheep rescue at Lake Mead viewed over 20M times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this summer, a couple boating on Lake Mead jumped into action to help a bighorn sheep that was stuck in mud. The video has since gone viral on social media. On July 16, Kelly Goshorn and her husband went boating on Lake Mead and...
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
FOX Reno
Smoke and ash from California fires could affect Tahoe's water
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A robotic underwater glider is making waves and collecting new information on Tahoe waters. Last summer, researchers at the UC Davis Tahoe environmental research center sent an underwater glider around Tahoe to collect data on smoke from the Caldor fire was impacting the water.
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
963kklz.com
New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters
Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
Las Vegas home prices: Selling high? Where are you planning to buy low?
When you sell your house to cash in the current housing market, you better have a plan. You have to live somewhere, and unless it's your mom's basement, you're either looking at another house payment -- or rent.
FOX Reno
Nevada Supreme Court panel overturns Reno man's murder conviction in road rage case
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Nevada Supreme Court panel overturned the murder conviction of a Reno man who jurors said shot and killed a man during a road rage incident in February 2020. The panel, in a 2-1 decision, overturned Wayne Cameron's life sentence for...
activenorcal.com
Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account
Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
Las Vegas police seek information about unidentified man in hospital
Las Vegas Metro police are asking for public assistance in identifying an unidentified person that is currently in a local hospital.
Las Vegas police look for Spring Valley-area robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying two robbery suspects. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspects committed the robbery at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane. No other details about the incident were provided. Anyone with information about the incident or who […]
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We don’t often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
A religious group is strangling access to Calif.'s most beautiful waterfall
Inside the decadeslong fight for a safe, legal trail to Mossbrae Falls.
