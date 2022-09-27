ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

 5 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry.

  • Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • McIntosh County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Saint Leo University has moved all classes from all its campuses, including those in Savannah and Charleston, online from Monday, Sept. 26 to Tuesday, Sept. 27. Classes are canceled from Wednesday, Sept. 28th, through Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Wayne County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Jasper County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will be closed starting at the end of business on Wednesday and will be closed until Monday. Online classes will not be affected. Dining and transportation will be available to students choosing to stay on campus during the closure.
  • Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) will be open on Thursday, Sept. 29 for a half day. School hours will be 7:35 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.. Students have the option of attending on campus or may attend virtually by completing assignments in Google Classroom. They will be closed Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Susie King Taylor Community School will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Ware County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • College of Coastal Georgia will offer all classes online only from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Evans County Schools will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30
  • Pinewood Christian Academy will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30
  • Tattnall County Schools will be closed on Friday, Sept. 30
  • St. Andrews School will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30
  • Hancock Day School will be closed Friday, Sept. 30
  • Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will shift to virtual learning both Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Beaufort County Schools will shift virtual learning both Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • The Habersham School will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30.
  • Calvary Day School will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30
  • Memorial Day School will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.

WSAV will continue to update this as we get more information from school districts.

