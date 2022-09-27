MODERENA BAKERY AND CAFÉ opened on Royal Lane in June, bringing a taste of authentic East African cuisine to Lake Highlands. Coffee, pastries and all-day breakfast are on the menu alongside Eritrean dishes such as ful, made with fava beans, olive oil and spices; fata, a kind of bread salad with tomatoes; and kicha fit-fit, shredded flatbread or injera with spiced clarfied butter and berbere. “I saw no coffee places with breakfast, aside from Starbucks down the street, and was thinking this could be a great addition to the neighborhood,” owner Robel Tsegay says.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO