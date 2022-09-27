Read full article on original website
advocatemag.com
Halloween happenings at Oak Cliff libraries
To celebrate Halloween, the Hampton-Illinois and North Oak Cliff branches of the Dallas Public Library will provide several free, family-friendly events next month. Both libraries will have a fall-themed crafts event. North Oak Cliff will have its event on Oct. 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Hampton-Illinois will have its event on Oct. 6 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Supplies are provided and the crafts are free to take home.
advocatemag.com
Halloween happenings at Lake Highlands libraries
October is officially the start of spooky season, which means Dallas Public Libraries have a haunting event and activity lineup for neighborhood libraries. Both Audelia Road and Forest Green libraries have the month packed with fun treats for kids to enjoy. Find out what Halloween and fall themed events are...
advocatemag.com
1938 Hutsell-designed home in Lakewood listed for $1.6 million
A Spanish eclectic-style home in Lakewood designed by Clifford Hutsell is on the market for $1.6 million. The 2,200-square-foot home built in 1938 has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a .33-acre corner lot at 6969 Lakewood Blvd., according to the property listing. There are several stained glass...
advocatemag.com
Moderna Bakery & Cafe delivers a taste of Eritrea to Lake Highlands
MODERENA BAKERY AND CAFÉ opened on Royal Lane in June, bringing a taste of authentic East African cuisine to Lake Highlands. Coffee, pastries and all-day breakfast are on the menu alongside Eritrean dishes such as ful, made with fava beans, olive oil and spices; fata, a kind of bread salad with tomatoes; and kicha fit-fit, shredded flatbread or injera with spiced clarfied butter and berbere. “I saw no coffee places with breakfast, aside from Starbucks down the street, and was thinking this could be a great addition to the neighborhood,” owner Robel Tsegay says.
advocatemag.com
‘Golden Bears Way’ street-name change for South Oak Cliff High School
The next South Oak Cliff High School celebration could take place on Golden Bears Way. Dallas City Council is expected to rename a stretch of Garza Avenue, adjacent to the Golden Bears’ football field, in honor of the mascot. SOC won a historic state championship last year. Marsalis Park...
advocatemag.com
How redlining, decades of underinvestment led to displacement in Oak Cliff neighborhoods
Photography by Julia Cartwright. Lifelong Oak Cliff residents Christopher and Lauren Lewis paid about $250,000 for their Glen Oaks home in 2018. Four years later, homes in the area were selling for about $450,000 — some as high as $500,000. Glen Oaks was settled in the post-World War II...
advocatemag.com
Pawlicious Cookies bakes dog treats that are healthful
Yolanda Herrera needed treats for her mini-Australian shepherd, Blue, in 2020. “There wasn’t anything that didn’t have so many chemicals,” Herrera says. “If it doesn’t look like something I would eat, why would I give that to my dog?”. She wanted healthy, organic treats, and...
advocatemag.com
Kayak rental business closes amid ‘vendor criteria’ changes
White Rock Paddle Company is calling it quits after 13 seasons on White Rock Lake. Owners say new “vendor criteria” is making it difficult to compete “as a small business.”. In a note posted on Facebook, the kayak rental company thanked customers and said they were honored...
advocatemag.com
What ‘affordable housing’ means, and why it matters more than ever
Nothing polarizes an assembly of citizens and civic leaders like a discussion about affordable housing. So when the Dallas City Council, determined to tackle a metro-wide shortage of accessible homes, met last year to consider the construction of multiple Low-Income Housing Tax Credit developments, drama ensued. A proposed project along...
advocatemag.com
Coombs Creek Trail connection to Fort Worth Avenue under construction
A trail section under construction in Stevens Park will connect the Kessler Park area to Kessler Plaza and Moss Park. The project is concurrent with erosion control work on the creek’s bank. The trail will also connect to planned bike lanes on Bahama between Plymouth and Fort Worth Avenue...
advocatemag.com
Avian flu was detected in Dallas. Here’s how to protect chickens, other birds
Attention bird owners: Avian influenza has been identified in a backyard flock within the boundaries of the City of Dallas, according to a District 9 newsletter. This virus can infect domestic poultry, fowl and birds, such as chickens, turkeys, ducks and geese. Avian influenza, sometimes referred to as “avian flu”...
advocatemag.com
Police release body-worn camera footage of officer-involved shooting in Casa View
The Dallas Police Department released additional details and body-worn camera footage related to the Sept. 28 shooting of a man in Casa View. The initial investigation found that when officers arrived on scene at the 10300 block of Shiloh Road, a man ignored police demands to drop his weapon. He began firing at them, and the police returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
