Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of North Texas prepares to face jury in highest profile Jan. 6 trial yet

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man from Holt pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot of assaulting officer
FOX 2 - A 41-year-old Michigan man has pleaded guilty for his part in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol nearly two years ago. Logan James Barnhart, of Holt was part of the angry mob that stormed the Capitol and confronted law enforcement officers from the Lower West Terrace, according to court documents. Barnhart used the base of a flagpole to attack officers during the skirmish - after assisting the surge of protesters by pushing forward into the building against the officers' riot shields.
fox2detroit.com
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher. A 72-year-old man was found dead early Thursday in water in...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan ballot proposal preview: Term limits, elections, and abortion
(FOX 2) - Absentee ballots are being mailed out, ballot proposal language has been approved, and election season is entering the final stages of campaigning: the 2022 midterm is upon us. In Michigan, anyone interested in seeing what their ballot looks like can see so by going to the Michigan...
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills family's Florida home caught in path of Hurricane Ian
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The impact of Hurricane Ian's destruction is being felt in Michigan, as many Metro Detroiters have family in Florida or vacation homes. The sheer devastation left behind by Ian is hard to comprehend. Florida communities ripped apart and lives lost by violent winds— and unrelenting water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Clinton Township adds security cameras to ballot drop-boxes
CLINTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Clinton Township has added security for voters at the ballot box drop-off sites. "What we have is four cameras on the ballot box," said Bob Jenkins. Starting Thursday, residents in Clinton Township - "smile you're on camera" -when you drop off your election ballots...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan couple head south to provide meals as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Michigan couple headed to Florida to provide meals to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Ray Bongartz and Janie Barner became Red Cross volunteers after retiring from their day jobs a few years ago. Now, they help people in need. "We have a 3500 Sprinter van....
fox2detroit.com
Breaking down the new $1B state budget bill with where the money is going
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - On the eve of the November election and on a bi-partisan vote, lawmakers and the governor are spending $1 billion on a variety of fronts. The GOP chair of the Senate budget committee Jim Stamas and the House GOP Speaker Jason Wentworth, joined the governor in pushing for a $1 billion budget bill that goes into a variety of programs:
RELATED PEOPLE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
fox2detroit.com
Fisher House dedication in Ann Arbor and Expansion in Detroit
Fisher House Michigan is a not-for-profit organization formed to improve the quality of life of US military members, retirees, Veterans, and their families and caregivers. FHM supports the construction and operations of comfort homes built near VA Medical Centers in Michigan, called “Fisher Houses.” FHM works to inform the Veteran community, their families, and the general public about Fisher Houses, and provides necessary support to Fisher House operations as needed.
fox2detroit.com
Farmington Hills woman rides out Hurricane Ian in Florida
FOX 2 - Cathy Cordle of Farmington Hills is sharing her experience hunkering down through Hurricane Ian in Orlando with her elderly father. "We’ve had really about 24 to 36 hours of straight wind and rain," she said. "It really culminated in the middle of the night, last night."
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police trooper shot at Detroit apartments expected to recover; 2 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was shot in a west side Detroit neighborhood, but is expected to recover. Investigators have two suspects under arrest for the early Tuesday morning shooting that happened at the Infinity Park Townhomes near Telegraph and I-96. The shots came from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is offering to pay people to clean up their old scrap tire piles as part of a funding effort to repurpose old rubber back into the environment or for energy production. The Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant is available to property owners looking to...
fox2detroit.com
Undercover MSP trooper shot during Detroit narcotics operation
A Michigan State Police trooper is listed as stable after he was shot during an undercover narcotics operation on Detroit's west side. Two suspects are in custody.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police says troopers paying 'extra attention' to I-696 traffic enforcement
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning. They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29. A tweet posted from the state...
fox2detroit.com
Great Lakes Water Authority says water from replaced pipe meets or surpasses all standards
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than six weeks after a massive water main that supplied water to thousands of Southeast Michigan homes and businesses, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says it expects normal operations to resume by next week. According to a press release from the GLWA, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Beautiful weekend weather in the mid-60s with lots of sun
(FOX 2) - An absolutely beautiful weather weekend ahead for us in Southeast Michigan!. Friday will be sunny with temperatures climbing to a comfortable 67 degrees with low wind. Can it get better than that? I think not!. Saturday will be similar but different. Temperatures will climb to 69, but...
Comments / 0