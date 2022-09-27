Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of North Texas prepares to face jury in highest profile Jan. 6 trial yet

FOX 2 - A 41-year-old Michigan man has pleaded guilty for his part in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol nearly two years ago. Logan James Barnhart, of Holt was part of the angry mob that stormed the Capitol and confronted law enforcement officers from the Lower West Terrace, according to court documents. Barnhart used the base of a flagpole to attack officers during the skirmish - after assisting the surge of protesters by pushing forward into the building against the officers' riot shields.

