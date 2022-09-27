ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

ASU student dies in off-campus incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
WALB 10

Aldi opens new location in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
WALB 10

South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
Albany Herald

Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge

ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
southgatv.com

Albany’s drive-thru health care clinic

ALBANY, GA – Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) will host the organization’s Annual Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany, Georgia. The event is free and open to residents across Southwest Georgia.
Albany Herald

Ousmane Kromah, No. 2 Lee County run over No. 6 Houston County

LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah scored four first-half touchdowns to help the No. 2-ranked Lee County football team build a 36-0 lead over No. 6-ranked Houston County and defeat the Bears 50-21 Thursday night at Lee County Stadium. In all, Kromah rushed for 275 yards and...
southgatv.com

Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
southgatv.com

Phoebe’s RSV warning for Albany

ALBANY, GA – Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV...
Americus Times-Recorder

Southland Academy hires new personnel

On August 10, 2022, Southland Academy opened its doors for its 55th year of operation with sixteen new. faculty and staff members. Directing the lower school music program this year is Lori Burke. She and her. husband have two children, and she lists reading, sports, and spending time with family...
WALB 10

Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia tree service businesses say they are picking up business ahead of Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida. Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over people’s homes. South Georgia Tree Service Owner Jeremy Shaw said he had to cut down 17 trees just for one resident on Tuesday.
southgatv.com

Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
wfxl.com

Police looking for missing 13-year-old Albany boy

Albany police need help from the community to locate a missing teenage boy. Police say that 13-year-old Ka'Narrious Roberts was reported missing from Albany since September 23. Roberts stands four-feet-six and weighs approximately 75 pounds. He has a slim build with brown eyes and a short, black afro. Police say...
WALB 10

Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with armed robbery after police say he stole money and another item from an Albany gas station, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The robbery happened on Wednesday at the Liberty Food Mart on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe...
valdostatoday.com

Wanted Ocilla man pursuit ends in OIS

OCILLA – An Ocilla man wanted on an outstanding warrant led agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
The Albany Herald

Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession

ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call. Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.
