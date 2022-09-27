Read full article on original website
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
Ian could bring tropical-force wind gusts to Albany area
ALBANY — Hurricane Ian became a category 4 storm at 5 a.m. Wednesday and was strengthening as it continued to churn toward Florida’s west coast and landfall later in the day. For southwest Georgia, the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and rain, with the storm expected to...
WALB 10
Aldi opens new location in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
WALB 10
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
Albany Herald
Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge
ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Houston County Football
Scenes from Lee County vs. Houston County high school football on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
southgatv.com
Albany’s drive-thru health care clinic
ALBANY, GA – Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) will host the organization’s Annual Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany, Georgia. The event is free and open to residents across Southwest Georgia.
Albany Herald
Ousmane Kromah, No. 2 Lee County run over No. 6 Houston County
LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah scored four first-half touchdowns to help the No. 2-ranked Lee County football team build a 36-0 lead over No. 6-ranked Houston County and defeat the Bears 50-21 Thursday night at Lee County Stadium. In all, Kromah rushed for 275 yards and...
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
southgatv.com
Phoebe’s RSV warning for Albany
ALBANY, GA – Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV...
WALB 10
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) canceled classes Monday and Tuesday after the death of a student in a dorm room Sunday morning. That student was 21-year-old Yasmin Durham. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB he was called down to campus regarding a student who was unresponsive...
Americus Times-Recorder
Southland Academy hires new personnel
On August 10, 2022, Southland Academy opened its doors for its 55th year of operation with sixteen new. faculty and staff members. Directing the lower school music program this year is Lori Burke. She and her. husband have two children, and she lists reading, sports, and spending time with family...
WALB 10
Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia tree service businesses say they are picking up business ahead of Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida. Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over people’s homes. South Georgia Tree Service Owner Jeremy Shaw said he had to cut down 17 trees just for one resident on Tuesday.
Albany Herald
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Chip Cooper, Worth County rally past Dodge County to stay unbeaten
EASTMAN — Worth County senior quarterback Chip Cooper threw for 408 yards six touchdown passes and ran for another score to give the Rams a 47-38, come-from-behind win over Dodge County Thursday night. The win gives the Rams a perfect 6-0 record and it means they will go into...
WALB 10
Suspects wanted for theft of around $120K worth of lawn mowers in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are still wanted by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) after they say they stole four lawnmowers. Kenneth Cox, 59, of Albany, and Antwann Henderson, 36, of Albany are wanted for theft by receiving. Out of the four lawn mowers stolen from the...
southgatv.com
Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
wfxl.com
Police looking for missing 13-year-old Albany boy
Albany police need help from the community to locate a missing teenage boy. Police say that 13-year-old Ka'Narrious Roberts was reported missing from Albany since September 23. Roberts stands four-feet-six and weighs approximately 75 pounds. He has a slim build with brown eyes and a short, black afro. Police say...
WALB 10
Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with armed robbery after police say he stole money and another item from an Albany gas station, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The robbery happened on Wednesday at the Liberty Food Mart on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe...
valdostatoday.com
Wanted Ocilla man pursuit ends in OIS
OCILLA – An Ocilla man wanted on an outstanding warrant led agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession
ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call. Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.
