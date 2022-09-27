DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Who decides how much you pay for prescription medicines? It's a question with a very complicated answer. Now, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is hoping to simplify the process and save you money by opening his own pharmacy."Everybody knows somebody, or they've experienced it themselves where they've had to choose between rent, food, or rationing their drugs," said Cuban. "And that's just crazy in the United States of America in 2022."Cuban helped launch Cost Plus Drugs in January. It's an online pharmacy with no storefronts that offers more than 1,000 generic drugs. The business model is built on transparency....

