McKnight's
Medicare Advantage enrollees get less post-acute care than traditional beneficiaries: analysis
Members of Medicare Advantage plans used post-acute care less than people with traditional Medicare, according to an analysis of 62 studies on beneficiaries’ experiences with affordability, utilization and quality of both plans. Overall, the investigation could not determine whether beneficiaries’ lower post-acute care use was associated with better or...
Medicare Part B premiums to decrease for the first time in over a decade
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that Medicare Part B premiums will decrease in 2023, marking the first time this cost has been lowered in more than a decade. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Medicare Part B premiums would be lowered by three percent, or $5.20, going from $170.10 a month to $164.90. The program’s annual deductible will also fall by $7, from $233 to $226.
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage premiums to decrease
Medicare Advantage premiums will decrease for 2023, CMS said Sept. 29, continuing a trend in slight cost reductions for next year across Medicare services. The average monthly Medicare Advantage premium is projected to be $18 for 2023, down from $19.52 in 2022, according to a news release. Premiums are also...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS expanding Medicaid initiatives in Massachusetts and Oregon
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved Medicaid Section 1115 demonstration initiatives in Massachusetts and Oregon, both of which aim to test improvements in coverage, access and quality. The idea is to ensure more eligible people retain Medicaid coverage, including by approving Oregon's demonstration to keep children enrolled...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
beckerspayer.com
13 best-rated Medicaid plans in 2022
The National Committee for Quality Assurance has named the top-performing Medicaid plans of 2022 based on factors that include care quality, patient satisfaction and efforts to keep improving. The ratings were released Sept. 15 and are based on 2021 data from commercial, Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans that reported HEDIS...
New York Post
Brunch bill includes ‘scam’ surcharge to cover server’s health care
Here’s a tip: Pay your employees what they’re owed. A diner is calling out a “scam” surcharge on her brunch bill added to cover the restaurant worker’s health insurance. TikTok user Jillian, @killjill___, posted a video showing her receipt from a brunch she attended in...
Farming is dangerous, but access to affordable health insurance remains elusive, survey finds
Agriculture is one of the most hazardous industries in America. In 2020, federal data show more farmers died from fatal occupational injuries than did police officers, logging workers, or roofers. But in the agriculture industry, access to affordable health care is challenging – particularly for new farmers. Mary Claire...
HHS: Price of more than 1,200 drugs outpaced inflation
More than 1,200 prescription drugs rose in price faster than the rate of inflation between 2021 and 2022 according to a new report released by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Friday. Between July 2021 and July 2022, the prices for 1,216 drugs rose more than the 8.6 percent rate of inflation, […]
bloomberglaw.com
Employer Benefit Seen From New Medicare Drug Price Law
Employers could reap some of the benefits of the drug pricing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, despite fears costs might be shifted to the private market, analysts say. The law, (H.R. 5376), signed by President. Joe Biden. on Aug. 16, requires drug companies beginning in 2023 to pay rebates...
beckerspayer.com
43% of adults inadequately insured: Commonwealth Fund
Forty-three percent of working adults in the U.S. are inadequately insured, according to a Sept. 29 Commonwealth Fund report. The Commonwealth Fund analyzed responses of 6,301 Americans ages 19 to 64 between March 28 and July 4 for its biennial health insurance survey. The Commonwealth Fund said in a news...
Cutting out the middleman, how Mark Cuban's online pharmacy saves you money
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Who decides how much you pay for prescription medicines? It's a question with a very complicated answer. Now, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is hoping to simplify the process and save you money by opening his own pharmacy."Everybody knows somebody, or they've experienced it themselves where they've had to choose between rent, food, or rationing their drugs," said Cuban. "And that's just crazy in the United States of America in 2022."Cuban helped launch Cost Plus Drugs in January. It's an online pharmacy with no storefronts that offers more than 1,000 generic drugs. The business model is built on transparency....
healthcaredive.com
Centene’s string of settlements: $14M deal reached in Massachusetts
Centene has reached a $14 million settlement with Massachusetts, the latest state to announce a deal with the insurer over allegations it overcharged for prescription drugs and pharmacy services. The state found irregularities in pricing and reporting for pharmacy benefits and services to the state’s Medicaid program by a Centene...
khn.org
Centene Agrees to Pay Massachusetts $14 Million Over Medicaid Prescription Claims
Massachusetts has become the latest state to settle with health insurance giant Centene Corp. over allegations that it overbilled the state’s Medicaid program for pharmacy services, KHN has learned. Centene, the nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care insurer, will pay $14.2 million, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. An official...
Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Humana collects 90% of its revenues from federal and state government health programs. Humana’s generates big profits serving the riskiest and poorest populations (Seniors and Medicaid) The Company raised its full-year 2022 guidance and full-year 2025 guidance indicating a 14% CAG. Health insurance and wellness provider Humana (NYSE: HUM)...
beckerspayer.com
ACA contraceptive coverage requirements are confusing, healthcare attorneys say
The Health Resources and Services Administration should do more to clarify which contraceptives are required to be covered at no cost under the ACA and make sure new methods are added to coverage requirements, healthcare attorneys write in an opinion for Health Affairs. In a Sept. 28 article for the...
How Does Health Insurance Work?
Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
healthcaredive.com
Hospitals altered charity care policies during pandemic, study shows
A number of tax-exempt hospitals expanded their charity care policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, but unclear and unpublicized eligibility criteria remain common and deserve regulatory attention, according to a study published Tuesday in JAMA Network Open. Researchers comparing charity care policies at 151 tax-exempt hospitals for 2019 and 2021 found...
Gaps in insurance laws force families to seek costly out-of-network mental health care
Even as the Covid-19 pandemic ushered in more acceptance and understanding of mental and behavioral health needs, Nevada and the nation face the associated battle for mental health parity – ensuring health insurance companies cover mental and behavioral health equally to physical health. Mental health parity, as described by...
