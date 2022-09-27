ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is California’s Economy Headed for Recession?

California’s economy exploded as the state emerged from a relatively brief but severe recession caused by business shutdowns that Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered in 2020 to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Virtually overnight, more than 2 million Californians lost their jobs and the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to more than...
This California Job Pays $111K to Start for High School Grads

Officers with the California Highway Patrol are getting a 6.2% raise, taking the starting salary to nearly $111,000. The raise — which is retroactive to July 1 — gives CHP leaders an enhanced tool in their efforts to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions. The “Join the CHP 1,000”...
