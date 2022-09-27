ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Incredible Electric Plane Crosses A Major Milestone

In 2022, it is common to spot people going about their daily lives using electric vehicles. These vehicles typically range from buses and cars to battery-powered scooters and motorcycles. Given that electric vehicles have already proven their viability as excellent replacements for internal combustion engine vehicles, it was only a matter of time before someone thought of coming up with electric planes, as well. One of the primary reasons for the growing interest in electric planes is concerns over the environmental effects of the aviation industry, which as of 2018 accounted for 2.4% of all fossil fuel-derived CO2 emissions (via NIH).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce#Rolls Royce Reaches#Br725#G650#Easa#Global Express
Family Handyman

6 Best Solar Batteries

Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INDUSTRY
Autoweek.com

Climbing Behind the Wheel of a Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Muscle Car

The N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell car has 670 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a claimed 370 miles of range. The design was inspired by the car Giugiaro turned into the Delorean DMC-12, the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Sadly, the automaker has no plans to put the N Vision 74...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Aviation International News

Magnetic Engines Expands Shop Space

Magnetic Engines in Tallinn, Estonia, has more than doubled the size of its aircraft engine shop. With the expansion, the shop has grown from 300 sq m (3,229 sq ft) to more than 1,000 sq m (10,764 sq ft). The larger facility provides for more shop and office space, as well as engine and engine components storage.
INDUSTRY
Aviation International News

Product Support Engines 2022

An overall score improvement from 8.5 (out of 10) last year to 8.7 was enough to push GE Aviation to the top of this year’s AIN Engine Product Support Survey. The scores of all other OEMs fell from last year, largely a factor of covid-related supply chain and personnel problems. Honeywell appeared to take the biggest hit in this regard, with its overall score dropping from 8.2 last year to 7.6 in 2022, making it the only OEM to finish with an overall score of less than 8.0. Honeywell executives told AIN that the company is acutely aware of these issues and has embedded its personnel with key suppliers in an effort to unsnarl the bottlenecks and address related issues, including AOG times.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
ENGINEERING
mrobusinesstoday.com

Rolls-Royce wins €700m funding from European Union for the Clean Aviation

The funding will be utilized for 20 aviation research and innovation programmes from across the industry. Rolls-Royce has announced that the company has been awarded funding of over €700m for the European Union’s Clean Aviation programme. The funding will be utilized for 20 aviation research and innovation programmes from across the industry. Following the due process evaluation of the first Call for Proposals and a proportion of this funding that will be subject to successful completion of grant preparation. This will enable Rolls-Royce and its partners to carry out ground-breaking research that will help to accelerate the sustainable propulsion and decarbonization research for zero-emission flying.
BUSINESS
Aviation International News

GlobeAir Joins Growing List of Lilium Customers

Lilium Jet continues to build on its business aviation customer base in Europe with an agreement for charter operator GlobeAir to purchase a dozen of its six-passenger eVTOLs. GlobeAir plans to operate the Lilium Jets for customers in the French Riviera and Italy. The aircraft will provide “first and last mile,” along with point-to-point service in the region.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nextbigfuture.com

600-mile Gemini Battery for $50 per kWh at Scale

Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, unveiled a 240-Ah prismatic anode-free cell after a successful 12-month R&D effort. The company believes its anode-free cell is the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced. The breakthrough technology will enable the commercialization of ONE’s GeminiTM dual-chemistry architecture, which will be integrated into a BMW iX prototype vehicle later this year.
CARS
Aviation International News

Flexjet Europe Receives Its First Gulfstream G650

Flexjet Europe took delivery of its first Gulfstream G650 last week and expects to receive another of the ultra-long-range within the next six months, the fractional provider announced yesterday. Delivery of the G650 was made at Malta Airport, where the aircraft is registered and employed by Flexjet Europe's Maltese operation....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy