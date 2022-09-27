This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed through an alleyway in the area of 16th and Lamine. The Pettis County K9 Unit attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Massachusetts. A short time later, Deputies located the three occupants of the vehicle walking south on Ohio Avenue. Pettis County Deputies arrested Teghan Ella Watkins, 23, of Sedalia. Watkins was arrested for Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and Resisting Arrest. Watkins was transported to the Pettis County Jail.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO