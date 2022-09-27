Read full article on original website
Alleged DWI Motorist Who Struck ‘No Parking’ Sign Arrested
Sedalia Police observed a vehicle traveling north on South Lamine Wednesday night around 10 p.m., leave the left side of the roadway, strike a “no parking” sign, then drive off. A traffic stop was later conducted at 11th and Massachusetts. Investigation revealed that the driver, 44-year-old Holly B....
Pettis County Sherriff’s Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed through an alleyway in the area of 16th and Lamine. The Pettis County K9 Unit attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Massachusetts. A short time later, Deputies located the three occupants of the vehicle walking south on Ohio Avenue. Pettis County Deputies arrested Teghan Ella Watkins, 23, of Sedalia. Watkins was arrested for Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and Resisting Arrest. Watkins was transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Rea-end Collision Injures Two Sedalians
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning on Route Y. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive, in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Ram truck, driven by 46-year-old Robert Hladik of Sedalia, was stopped in the roadway around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2006 Acura SUV, driven by 57-year-old Kay R. Keele, of Sedalia, overtook and struck the rear of the Ram.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man in custody following assault in Pettis County
Pettis County — A man accused of assaulting an elderly man leaving him with serious injuries is in custody. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders said in a post on Facebook Jason James along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, were both taken into custody just outside Bolivar, Missouri Friday afternoon.
Two Injured in I-70 Collision
Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Lincoln Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Lincoln woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 1500, driven by 54-year-old Kellie J. Carter of Lincoln, was on Route C, east of Hunt Avenue, around 11 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the extended cab truck ran off the left side of the road, overturned and collided with a fence.
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
Sedalia Man Injured When Motorcycle Overturns
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan, driven by 46-year-old Phillip R. Fry of Sedalia, was on Smasal Road, east of US 65 just before 8:30 p.m., when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
Osage Beach drug fugitive arrested in Eldon home
An Osage Beach fugitive wanted on drug charges is tracked down to Miller County. The Eldon Police Department reports Nicholas Scott, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and one federal detainer for a narcotics violation. Eldon PD...
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN LOCATING WOMAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 31-year-old Sheila Swope is wanted for probation violations for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as parole absconder. Swope is five-foot-two and 114 pounds.
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
Boy injured after being struck by vehicle in Camdenton
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Camdenton Police said a 12-year-old boy suffered head injuries Tuesday after he was hit by a truck. The accident occurred at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and U.S. 54, police said in a press release. A 74-year-old Camdenton man was turning onto U.S. 54 in...
Linn Creek woman killed Thursday after crash on Route A in Camden County
A Linn Creek woman died Thursday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash in Camden County. The post Linn Creek woman killed Thursday after crash on Route A in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Sedalians Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2014 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Charles E. McGinnis of Sedalia, was stopped at a red light at US 50 and Sadie Lane (MM) around 7:30 p.m., when an eastbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr of Clinton, struck the Harley from behind.
Funeral Announcements for September 30, 2022
A celebration of life for Pamela Gayle Crafton, 57, of Sedalia, will be held at 7 pm, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., prior to the service. A celebration of life service for Frances W. Johnson, 97, of Sedalia,...
HOLDEN JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Four juveniles were injured in an accident involving a farm tractor in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 28. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when the vehicle they were riding in crossed the center line and struck a trailer being pulled by a tractor driven by 73-year-old Christopher Gudde. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway, struck two fences and overturned.
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
