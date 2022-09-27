Read full article on original website
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
Bosse’s News & Tobacco announces new location in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin is staying in the northeast section of the state. Bosse’s News & Tobacco first opened in 1898 and has offered various products ranging from cigars and souvenirs to maps and postcards.
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Windigo Fest: Wisconsin largest Halloween Festival kicks off today in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s largest Halloween Festival kicks off today and Local 5 Live gives viewers a front row seat. For all things Halloween, you’ll want to head to Manitowoc starting tonight for Windigo Fest!. Windigo Fest is happening today – Sunday at the Manitowoc Expo Grounds. For...
Oneida Nation, Wisconsin Department of Transportation unveil new dual-language signs
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling westbound on WIS 54 in Brown County, you may recognize new signs along the road. The Oneida Nation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) unveiled dual-language signs for placement on state highways. The new signs signify the Oneida Nation’s tribal...
Cocoon Brewing Company to open in Ledgeview later this year
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A new brewery is headed to Ledgeview later this year. Its concept, however, is a little different from others in the area. “I started home brewing about ten years ago and it was sort of an avalanche from there,” founder Matt Walters told Local 5.
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
Patchy fog areas west tomorrow morning
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the upper 40s/low 50s, so it will be a warmer night than what we have been feeling this past week. Temperatures will be relatively close to the dew point temperatures, which will create the right conditions for patchy fog areas to the west.
Warmer night tonight; patchy fog chances again
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Calm winds and clear skies allow for a few areas of patchy frost to develop tonight, primarily in Shawano, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties. Areas of patchy, dense fog will move in as well from Door County through the Fox Cities and down into Marquette county.
3.6M Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, state nearing 13.5k deaths
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,643,442 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,499 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total09/23/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,643,4421,637,614 (+5,828) Received one dose of vaccine3,817,556 (65.5%)3,815,190 (65.4%)
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
Patchy fog tonight, frost north
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Temperatures will plunge again tonight — not as cold as yesterday — into the 30s and low 40s, coming close to the dew point temperatures again, creating the conditions for another early morning of patchy fog. There is also the potential tonight with patchy fog far north, and maybe just clipping western Marquette county.
Calumet County Sheriff’s Office release identities of those involved in deadly dump truck crash
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the Neenah woman who died after an accident with a dump truck on September 27 in the Village of Harrison. According to a release, the driver of the SUV was 52-year-old Patricia Nau. Nau...
Romance novel cover model pleads guilty to assaulting police at Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Barnhart was part of the mob that clashed with law enforcement at the Archway leading into the Capitol...
