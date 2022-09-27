The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the beginning of a project to widen a portion of U.S. 27 in Lincoln County. Work is scheduled to start during the week of Oct. 3. As part of the project, the road will be widened from KY 590 (mile point 18.15) to Bell Street (mile point 18.86). The new configuration will have two lanes of traffic in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project will also include the realignment of Goshen Cutoff Road.

LINCOLN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO