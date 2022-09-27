Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy...
wvih.com
Bardstown Man Charged After Shooting Deputy Sheriff
Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged a Bardstown man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland just after 4 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy was shot in...
wdrb.com
Nelson County Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after shooting near Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital after being shot in Botland, Kentucky, near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to...
70-year-old Kentucky man killed after driving all-terrain vehicle onto state highway
A 70-year-old Kentucky man was killed Monday night when he drove his all-terrain vehicle onto a state highway and was struck by an oncoming minivan, state troopers said. The accident happened at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Monday. Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers said the two-vehicle collision was on East...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
wcluradio.com
‘Horse lawsuit’ filed against Hale family, others dismissed
Allegations against Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale (pictured here); Shani, his wife; and others, were dismissed in an order handed down by Barren Circuit Court Judge John T. Alexander on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The allegations were made by Greg and Brittany Turner and their business, BG Stables, and dealt with the seizure of a group of horses they previously owned.
935wain.com
KY 80 In Adair County To Be Reduced To One Lane
SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 29, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that beginning Monday, Oct. 3rd, 2022 KY 80 in Adair County will be reduced to one lane as crews perform bridge maintenance. Work will be performed at mile point 3 on the Louie B Nunn Cumberland...
WTVQ
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing juvenile
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Brooklyn Hensley was last seen off Johnson Road, near London, on Sept. 25 around 11:50 a.m. and has not been seen since. Hensley has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
lakercountry.com
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police (KSP) in Russell Springs on Sunday night leads to drug trafficking arrest. On September 25, 2022 at approximately 10:57 p.m., a KSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier passenger car on Rose Street in Russell Springs. The Trooper observed a passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt.
wymt.com
Golden alert canceled after missing woman found safe
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The sheriff’s office tells WYMT Brenda Farley was found safe early Thursday morning. They did not release any other details. Original Story: The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia. 77-year-old Brenda Farley was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
z93country.com
U.S. 27 Widening Project Scheduled to Begin in Lincoln County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the beginning of a project to widen a portion of U.S. 27 in Lincoln County. Work is scheduled to start during the week of Oct. 3. As part of the project, the road will be widened from KY 590 (mile point 18.15) to Bell Street (mile point 18.86). The new configuration will have two lanes of traffic in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project will also include the realignment of Goshen Cutoff Road.
k105.com
Elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease goes missing from Somerset
A Golden Alert has been issued for an elderly Somerset man with Alzheimer’s disease. Kentucky State Police is requesting the public’s help locating 78-year-old Claude “Butch” Klebba. He was last seen at his home Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30. Klebba stands five feet, nine inches tall...
clayconews.com
FELONY ARREST ON OLD KENTUCKY 30 OF EAST BERNSTADT MAN THAT DROVE OFF DURING TRAFFIC STOP IN LAUREL COUNTY WHILE DETECTIVE WAS STRUGGLING WITH STILL SOUGHT WANTED SUSPECT INSIDE VEHICLE
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel conducted a traffic stop on Old Crab Orchard Road with 2 occupants in a 2013 Hyundai on Wednesday night September 21st, 2022. During the stop, Detective McDaniel determined the passenger, Trevor Burkhart had out...
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WKYT 27
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Comments / 0