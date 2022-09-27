Read full article on original website
Related
DGR NCWTS Recap: Talladega Superspeedway
Hailie Deegan qualified 27th for the 250-mile race at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 1 finished the opening stage in 26th and came down pit road with the intentions of taking fuel only, but made a late decision to do left side tires as well. A late caution in Stage 2 allowed many teams to short pit and Deegan guided her truck down pit road for tires and fuel and finished the second stage in 24th. Riding in the midpack for the beginning of Stage 3, Jerry Baxter instructed the pit crew to be ready to pit on lap 64 for two tires and fuel. On pit entry, Deegan made contact with her tire carrier sending a tire into the grass and bringing out the caution flag. The young driver rejoined at the tail end of the field and set her sights forward with under 30 to go. The Monster Energy pilot ultimately crossed the line sideways in eighth position for her second top-10 of the 2022 season.
Matt DiBenedetto Wins At Talladega, His First Career NASCAR National Series Win
It took a lot of last lap gumption on the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway high banks and an official “race finish review” afterward, but longtime competitor Matt DiBenedetto earned his first NASCAR national series race victory in Saturday’s Chevy Silverado 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. Because...
NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega
AJ Allmendinger won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Allmendinger edged out Sam Mayer in the final stretch and went on to score the victory. Rounding out the top five were Sam Mayer in second, Landon Cassill in third, Ryan Sieg in fourth and Josh Berry in fifth. With...
Late Spin Relegates Nemechek to 24th-Place Finish at Talladega
John Hunter Nemechek came into Saturday’s 94-lap event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway nine points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4 with two races remaining in the Round of 8. After earning the pole in Friday’s qualifying session, Nemechek nearly maxed out his stage points by picking up the Stage One win and crossing the stripe in second at the end of Stage Two to earn 19 points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chandler Smith Finishes 14th at Talladega
Coming into Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, the plan for Chandler Smith and the No. 18 iBUYPOWER team was to collect as many stage points as possible in the opening two stanzas, ride around in the Final Stage to avoid the carnage and leave the Alabama track with as large of points cushion as they could heading to the cutoff race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.
Heim Gets Caught in “The Big One” at Talladega, Finishes 26th
Corey Heim made his first Camping World Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday’s 250-mile event. After qualifying in 12th, the 20-year-old driver tallied six stage points for the No. 51 team after finishing eighth in each of the first two stages. Heim had made his way into...
Ankrum Earns Eighth Top-10 of the Season at Talladega
Tyler Ankrum tallied his eight top-10 finish of the season and his second-best result at Talladega Superspeedway with a 10th-place finish on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro completed the best weekend for HRE this season as he joined teammate Chase Purdy inside the top-10. Ankrum scored points in both stages to compile 33 points, which was tied for sixth-most of all drivers in the field.
Purdy Delievers Season-Best Run at Talladega
Chase Purdy turned in a season-best performance on Saturday afternoon that culminated in a seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 61 Ole Miss Toyota Tundra TRD Pro put the Rebels out front of the field in Alabama on three occasions for six laps en-route to his second top-10 result of the season. Purdy led the charge for HRE as the organization placed both teams in the top-10 with Tyler Ankrum finishing 10th.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wood Brothers Set To Make 100th Talladega Start
After spending a Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway experiencing the highs and lows of motorsports, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are headed to Talladega Superspeedway confident they can overcome whatever obstacles the racing gods place in their path. At Texas, Burton and the No. 21 team...
Moore Scores First Career ARCA West Win
Bill McAnally Racing driver Cole Moore scored his first career win in the ARCA Menards Series West with a victory in the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 Presented by Berco Redwood before a packed crowd at his hometown track of All American Speedway on Saturday night. It also commemorated a major...
Summit Racing Equipment expands partnership with Rick Ware Racing
Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today an existing partnership with its NHRA Top Fuel team with Summit Racing Equipment will expand into RWR’s NASCAR Cup Series program. The Summit Racing Equipment logo will be showcased on the RWR No. 15 entry, driven by JJ Yeley, in this weekend’s Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Through this partnership, Summit Racing Equipment will access the broad fan base of NASCAR to reach further into the realms of high-performance enthusiasts. Summit Racing is well-known for its support of racers across multiple categories of motorsports. Now, through its partnership with RWR, Summit Racing will access NASCAR, NHRA, IndyCar, IMSA Sportscar and World Supercross all through a single conduit.
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series & Xfinity Series Race Overview- Talladega Superspeedway
Jordan Anderson – No. 3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet Silverado Preview- - Practice; For Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Chevy Silverado 250 drivers will receive no practice time prior to qualifying. – Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yellawood 500 starting lineup at Talladega Superspeedway
« CHEVROLET NCS AT TALLADEGA: Chase Elliott Press Conference Transcript Ford Performance NASCAR: Almirola and Briscoe Earn Top 5 Starting Spots at Talladega »
Saturday Talladega Notebook
Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a lap of 180.591 mph around the 2.66-mile oval on Saturday – a mere .075-mph faster than Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson – putting the NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders out front in the fifth Playoff race, second of this round.
Toyota NCS Talladega Quotes -- Christopher Bell - Talladega
CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. How do you approach these next few races with no Playoff winners as of yet?. “Yeah, it's not the position we want it to be in, you know, going into Texas. I knew that Texas was going to be a very, very important race. And I mean, I thought that we would perform well and we did perform well before the DNF so you know, our goal leaving Texas was to be above the cutoff line and maybe have a little bit of a bonus going in into Talladega and the Roval. And unfortunately, that's not the way it played out. And now, the only way forward is going to be to try and score as many points as we can. So going to have to race hard all day tomorrow and see where the cards fall.”
Petty GMS Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway II
- Dillon at Talladega Superspeedway: Ty Dillon has nine Talladega races under his belt in the Cup Series, and has earned two Top-10 finishes at the facility. In 2020, Dillon earned his best-career NASCAR Cup Series finish in the fall race at 'Dega, finishing in third position. He's also led 10 laps here, and ran up front in the spring race earlier this year before becoming involved in a crash at the halfway point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Talladega Superspeedway October Event Preview
Welcome Back: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Sparks 300. Talladega marks the 28th race of the 2022 Xfinity Series season...
CHEVROLET NCS AT TALLADEGA: Chase Elliott Press Conference Transcript
AST WEEK AFTER YOUR ACCIDENT, OBVIOUSLY YOUR CAR CAUGHT FIRE. DO YOU KNOW WHAT CAUSED IT? WE SAW WITH THE PREVIOUS CAR AFTER A BIG WRECK, YOU WOULD SEE A FIRE, TOO. BUT I’M CURIOUS WITH THIS CAR IF YOU’VE SEEN ANYTHING THAT CONCERNS YOU?. “I mean, yeah,...
Talladega Marks Homecoming Race for Purdy
Homecoming Race … Talladega Superspeedway marks the "homecoming" race for Chase Purdy, as the world’s largest speedway sits less than three hours from his hometown of Meridian, Miss. Purdy has made two previous starts at Talladega and tallied a ninth-place finish last season after leading four laps. The always unpredictable 2.66-mile tri oval has offered many drivers career breakthrough moments in its 53-year history, and Purdy looks to take advantage of Talladega’s volatile nature to add to his career-best season in his 50th career start on Saturday.
Talladega Superspeedway Hosts Second Race in Nascar Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 This Sunday at 2 P.M. ET on NBC
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 drives on this Sunday from Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, marking the first of six consecutive Cup Series Playoff races to conclude the season on the broadcast network. A victory by a playoff driver at Talladega will automatically clinch them a spot in the Round of 8.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0