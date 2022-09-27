Amarillo police: 2 arrested after 1 killed, 1 injured Friday evening during robbery

Two men were arrested Friday after one woman died from gunshot wounds and another woman was left with life-threatening injuries from an earlier robbery.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 7:10 p.m. Friday, Amarillo officers were sent to the area of northwest 3rd and Independence Street on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two female victims with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both women were taken to area hospitals. One of the women, identified as Karlee Messer, 29, later died from her injuries. The other woman's medical status was not available.

APD homicide detectives determined that two suspects had shot the two women during a robbery. The male suspects were identified as Matthew Aidan Brewer, 20, and Adrian Sebastian Ulloa, 21. Murder warrants were obtained for both men.

That night, patrol officers located Brewer at a residence in the 2700 block of Royal Road. He was arrested and booked in the Potter County Detention Center on charges for murder. On Saturday, Ulloa was located at a residence in the 300 block of south Nelson Street. He was arrested for his murder warrant.

Once Ulloa was in custody, officers recognized him as being the suspect of a shooting that had occurred at a business near southeast 10th and Grand Street earlier in the shift, according to police. Ulloa had walked into the store, shot at the clerk, left, and then came back and shot at the clerk again. The store clerk was not injured. Ulloa was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for the murder warrant and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers searched the residence that Ulloa was in, they located numerous firearms that were collected as evidence.

These two cases are under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide and Violent Crimes units.