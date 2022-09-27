Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Scout
Meet Scout, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. He is 75lbs of love and youthful energy. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find his match!
wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
wearegreenbay.com
Bosse’s News & Tobacco announces new location in northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin is staying in the northeast section of the state. Bosse’s News & Tobacco first opened in 1898 and has offered various products ranging from cigars and souvenirs to maps and postcards.
wearegreenbay.com
Windigo Fest: Wisconsin largest Halloween Festival kicks off today in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s largest Halloween Festival kicks off today and Local 5 Live gives viewers a front row seat. For all things Halloween, you’ll want to head to Manitowoc starting tonight for Windigo Fest!. Windigo Fest is happening today – Sunday at the Manitowoc Expo Grounds. For...
wearegreenbay.com
‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
wearegreenbay.com
Warmer night tonight; patchy fog chances again
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Calm winds and clear skies allow for a few areas of patchy frost to develop tonight, primarily in Shawano, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties. Areas of patchy, dense fog will move in as well from Door County through the Fox Cities and down into Marquette county.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Turn out in force’: Packers, Bucks, Brewers team up with local veterans for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s three major sports organizations are teaming up to take Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. for this year’s ‘Flight of Champions’ on October 8. The Stars & Stripes Honor Flight announced the details of the three...
wearegreenbay.com
Ariens Nordic Center showing major progress
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ariens Nordic Center has been under construction for some time now with the goal of becoming a world-class facility and on Friday, Ariens Co. hosted an open house to highlight the progress being made. With plans to open in December of 2022, the Ariens...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
wearegreenbay.com
Final Brown County Frogger event focuses on yielding to pedestrians
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third and final countywide ‘Frogger’ is just around the corner and pairs perfectly with National Pedestrian Safety Month in October. Frogger is a Crosswalk Education and Enforcement event and is part of the Yield to Your Neighbor campaign that is put on by a local nonprofit, Wello, which partners with law enforcement and municipal leaders to promote safety across local communities.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Birds of North America’ set in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will present the environmentally minded drama “Birds of North America” starting with a pay-what-you-will preview Oct. 2. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.org. Performances continue with a preview at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, with the opening performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Sunflowered’ = big shift
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The popular, populist Northern Sky Theater of Door County usually makes people laugh. The professional company is famous for its all-original musical comedies. In its latest show, a very serious topic is woven in. This gives something away: The main character is dealing with...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Little Doug’ continues to beat odds at Texas hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police investigating critical incident at their After-Hours lobby
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred in their After-Hours lobby. According to a Facebook post, once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. There is no information regarding his status at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I love this city’: Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt not running for fifth term
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt announced on Friday that he will not be seeking a fifth term in 2023. I’m humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term. People know how much I love this city and that I will do anything I can to make its citizens proud by building a world-class city. While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time, but I will be available to help move our community forward.
wearegreenbay.com
Motorcyclist slams into back of vehicle, dies at hospital in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the City of Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the area of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Nation, Wisconsin Department of Transportation unveil new dual-language signs
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling westbound on WIS 54 in Brown County, you may recognize new signs along the road. The Oneida Nation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) unveiled dual-language signs for placement on state highways. The new signs signify the Oneida Nation’s tribal...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Winneconne Police take Kimberly teacher into custody
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Winneconne Police has taken a 24-year-old former teacher into custody on at least one felony charge. According to a Facebook post, officers are anticipating several other charges will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, pending the outcome of their investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Clintonville carjacking suspect arrested in Bayfield County
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the man that is the primary suspect in multiple carjackings in Clintonville. According to a Facebook post, deputies have taken 23-year-old Seth Genereau into custody around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Genereau had a...
