Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Scout

Meet Scout, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. He is 75lbs of love and youthful energy. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help him find his match!
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Windigo Fest: Wisconsin largest Halloween Festival kicks off today in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s largest Halloween Festival kicks off today and Local 5 Live gives viewers a front row seat. For all things Halloween, you’ll want to head to Manitowoc starting tonight for Windigo Fest!. Windigo Fest is happening today – Sunday at the Manitowoc Expo Grounds. For...
wearegreenbay.com

‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warmer night tonight; patchy fog chances again

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Calm winds and clear skies allow for a few areas of patchy frost to develop tonight, primarily in Shawano, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties. Areas of patchy, dense fog will move in as well from Door County through the Fox Cities and down into Marquette county.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ariens Nordic Center showing major progress

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ariens Nordic Center has been under construction for some time now with the goal of becoming a world-class facility and on Friday, Ariens Co. hosted an open house to highlight the progress being made. With plans to open in December of 2022, the Ariens...
BRILLION, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
wearegreenbay.com

Final Brown County Frogger event focuses on yielding to pedestrians

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third and final countywide ‘Frogger’ is just around the corner and pairs perfectly with National Pedestrian Safety Month in October. Frogger is a Crosswalk Education and Enforcement event and is part of the Yield to Your Neighbor campaign that is put on by a local nonprofit, Wello, which partners with law enforcement and municipal leaders to promote safety across local communities.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Birds of North America’ set in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Third Avenue PlayWorks will present the environmentally minded drama “Birds of North America” starting with a pay-what-you-will preview Oct. 2. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.org. Performances continue with a preview at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, with the opening performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. The...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Sunflowered’ = big shift

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The popular, populist Northern Sky Theater of Door County usually makes people laugh. The professional company is famous for its all-original musical comedies. In its latest show, a very serious topic is woven in. This gives something away: The main character is dealing with...
FISH CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Little Doug’ continues to beat odds at Texas hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘I love this city’: Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt not running for fifth term

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt announced on Friday that he will not be seeking a fifth term in 2023. I’m humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term. People know how much I love this city and that I will do anything I can to make its citizens proud by building a world-class city. While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time, but I will be available to help move our community forward.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Winneconne Police take Kimberly teacher into custody

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Winneconne Police has taken a 24-year-old former teacher into custody on at least one felony charge. According to a Facebook post, officers are anticipating several other charges will be referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, pending the outcome of their investigation.
WINNECONNE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Clintonville carjacking suspect arrested in Bayfield County

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the man that is the primary suspect in multiple carjackings in Clintonville. According to a Facebook post, deputies have taken 23-year-old Seth Genereau into custody around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Genereau had a...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI

