Nearing the end of a long work week in January 2022, Dewey Coffey of Casey County, Kentucky, began doing a job he’d done dozens of times — loading out a truck of soybeans from his grain bin. Plagued by hulls that kept clogging the auger, Coffey completed another task he’d done numerous times — climbed inside the 12,000-bushel grain bin to see what the problem was. After climbing into the bin, he proceeded to use a piece of PVC pipe to keep the beans flowing while pushing hulls to the side.

CASEY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO