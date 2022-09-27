Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
‘Horse lawsuit’ filed against Hale family, others dismissed
Allegations against Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale (pictured here); Shani, his wife; and others, were dismissed in an order handed down by Barren Circuit Court Judge John T. Alexander on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The allegations were made by Greg and Brittany Turner and their business, BG Stables, and dealt with the seizure of a group of horses they previously owned.
z93country.com
U.S. 27 Widening Project Scheduled to Begin in Lincoln County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the beginning of a project to widen a portion of U.S. 27 in Lincoln County. Work is scheduled to start during the week of Oct. 3. As part of the project, the road will be widened from KY 590 (mile point 18.15) to Bell Street (mile point 18.86). The new configuration will have two lanes of traffic in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project will also include the realignment of Goshen Cutoff Road.
adairvoice.com
The Feese Family at Harrods Fork
7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
quicksie983.com
Hardin County Shredding & Text Updates
Hardin County Solid Waste Coordinator Stephanie Givens explains the shredding event that happens monthly at the county road department located at 501 Bacon Creek Road, Elizabethtown. Givens also talked about the county’s text updates available for citizens. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:13 — 11.9MB)
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy...
WLKY.com
Man dies after being crushed by equipment at Hardin County job site
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead following an accident Thursday morning at a Hardin County job site. View scenes from the accident in the player above. Elizabethtown Police responded just before 7:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Central Hardin High School. According to officials at the...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
lakercountry.com
Grand jury hands down indictments on 16 individuals
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments against 16 individuals yesterday. Cecil D. Stacy, age 31, of Russell Springs, was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, class D felonies, and speeding 26 mph or more over the limit. Justin M. Weddle, age 37, of Russell Springs,...
kcountry1057.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (September 24, 2022) – On September 23, 2022, at approximately 8:18 A.M. EST, Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville, was traveling east on Bengal...
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
WLKY.com
Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
agdaily.com
Kentucky farmer blessed to be alive after grain bin entrapment
Nearing the end of a long work week in January 2022, Dewey Coffey of Casey County, Kentucky, began doing a job he’d done dozens of times — loading out a truck of soybeans from his grain bin. Plagued by hulls that kept clogging the auger, Coffey completed another task he’d done numerous times — climbed inside the 12,000-bushel grain bin to see what the problem was. After climbing into the bin, he proceeded to use a piece of PVC pipe to keep the beans flowing while pushing hulls to the side.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown man arrested on drug charges
A Jamestown man was arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon, according to jail records. Prestin A. Sneed, age 29, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (cocaine), and with being a persistent felony offender.
WKYT 27
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
lakercountry.com
Pulaski man arrested by JPD
A Pulaski County man was arrested by Jamestown Police on fleeing and evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol charges on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. William Phillips, age 48, was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officer Heath...
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
lakercountry.com
RCH board makes over 50 medical staff reappointments
Russell County Hospital CEO Scott Thompson said this week’s meeting of the hospital’s board of directors was an important one for the local healthcare facility’s medical staff. Thompson spoke to WJRS NEWS about what the board’s decision means for local doctors and nurses…
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
kcountry1057.com
Bypass Intersection Collision
The Columbia Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Friday, September 23, at the intersection of Burksville Street and Veterans Memorial Bypass. After speaking with witnesses on the scene the accident appears to have happened when Mark Burton, 52, of Summer Shade was operating a black Chevy Silverado and pulling a camper trailer was making a left turn onto the bypass westbound, while under a caution arrow. Simon Coblentz, 18, of Columbia was driving southbound on Burksville Street in a black Dodge Charger and an impact was made before Burton had completed the turn.
mountain-topmedia.com
Speeding driver who was arrested after drugs found indicted on federal charges
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Harrodsburg man who was pulled over for speeding and then arrested when police found meth, heroin, fentanyl and pills in his car, now faces federal charges. Aristotle White, 50, was pulled over in Johnson County back in May for going 67 in a 55 mph...
