Toyota Racing NCS Talladega Race Quotes -- Ty Gibbs
What was your vantage point of the accident that ended your day?. “Definitely just sucks to be a part of that. I was working with Bubba (Wallace) there and following him. I thought we had some good teamwork going there and I let him in. We were trying to get the top rolling. I think the 21 (Harrison Burton) just got a bad push and wrecked. There was just nowhere for me to go. It definitely sucks, but it could be a blessing in disguise. We’ll just move on to the Roval and go hammer down there.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Accident Quote
HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – WAS IT JUST A BAD PUSH? “I guess so. I haven’t seen it yet. I know he hit me and as soon as he did I was crossed up and going side-to-side. I don’t know what to do different. I pulled up kind of conservatively to give him time to prepare and I’m not sure why. He gave me a pretty hard shot for sure, but I don’t know if it was off line, where he was when he hit me, or if I was moving while he was moving. I haven’t seen anything yet. These things happen so fast and all of a sudden you’re sideways. You know you got hit and you don’t understand what really caused it. It’s unfortunate for us. I felt like we had a good DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. We were gonna go and try to make a move to get out front and try and control track position and all of a sudden you go sideways. It’s pretty sad. I hope it didn’t affect any of our Team Penske alliance playoff guys. I don’t think they got any damage or anything. We’ll just try and keep it going and get some momentum going in the right way.”
DGR NCWTS Recap: Talladega Superspeedway
Hailie Deegan qualified 27th for the 250-mile race at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 1 finished the opening stage in 26th and came down pit road with the intentions of taking fuel only, but made a late decision to do left side tires as well. A late caution in Stage 2 allowed many teams to short pit and Deegan guided her truck down pit road for tires and fuel and finished the second stage in 24th. Riding in the midpack for the beginning of Stage 3, Jerry Baxter instructed the pit crew to be ready to pit on lap 64 for two tires and fuel. On pit entry, Deegan made contact with her tire carrier sending a tire into the grass and bringing out the caution flag. The young driver rejoined at the tail end of the field and set her sights forward with under 30 to go. The Monster Energy pilot ultimately crossed the line sideways in eighth position for her second top-10 of the 2022 season.
NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega
AJ Allmendinger won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Allmendinger edged out Sam Mayer in the final stretch and went on to score the victory. Rounding out the top five were Sam Mayer in second, Landon Cassill in third, Ryan Sieg in fourth and Josh Berry in fifth. With...
Summit Racing Equipment expands partnership with Rick Ware Racing
Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today an existing partnership with its NHRA Top Fuel team with Summit Racing Equipment will expand into RWR’s NASCAR Cup Series program. The Summit Racing Equipment logo will be showcased on the RWR No. 15 entry, driven by JJ Yeley, in this weekend’s Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Through this partnership, Summit Racing Equipment will access the broad fan base of NASCAR to reach further into the realms of high-performance enthusiasts. Summit Racing is well-known for its support of racers across multiple categories of motorsports. Now, through its partnership with RWR, Summit Racing will access NASCAR, NHRA, IndyCar, IMSA Sportscar and World Supercross all through a single conduit.
Saturday Talladega Notebook
Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a lap of 180.591 mph around the 2.66-mile oval on Saturday – a mere .075-mph faster than Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson – putting the NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders out front in the fifth Playoff race, second of this round.
Two Tundras Tally Talladega Top-Fives
Tundra teammates Ben Rhodes (second) and Christian Eckes (fifth) scored the top-finishes for Toyota in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. The two ThorSport Tundras were running one-two coming to the white flag, but a wild finish and accident coming to the checkered flag mixed up the final results and sent several trucks crashing and spinning through the infield.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Almirola and Briscoe Earn Top 5 Starting Spots at Talladega
ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “I think more and more these speedway races are turning into track position races. You’ve got to run up front and score stage points and do all those things. I feel good about it. I feel like our Smithfield Ford Mustang has a lot of speed in it, obviously, from qualifying. That will parlay over into the race and people know you have a fast race car they want to work with you. You have more friends and more teammates.”
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, Including the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 to Move Ahead One Week in 2023
Race of Champions Series management, in conjunction with Lake Erie Speedway have adjusted the dates for the 2023 version Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, the new dates will be Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. “We have been looking at making this...
Bryce Menzies Claims Overall Victory at SCORE Baja 400 as Toyo Tires Wins in Three Classes
Bryce Menzies and Toyo Tires® took the overall win at the SCORE Baja 400 desert race, completing back-to-back wins in the Trophy Truck class after previously winning in 2021. Christopher Polvoorde also finished on top of the podium in the Trophy Truck Spec class and is leading in championship points. In addition, Vildosola Racing also claimed victory in the Trophy Truck Legends class and is leading in championship points.
One Man Will Have Raced in All Seven IMSA Series By The End of This Weekend – Meet Mark Kvamme
BRASELTON, Ga. – Mark Kvamme is making up for lost time in a sports car … any sports car. This weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the 61-year-old will check off the final box necessary to race in every class available across all seven IMSA-sanctioned series. Considering he...
Nick Hoffman Went from Hospital Bed to Victory Lane, Focusing on Healthy Future
After being involved in a highway accident at the beginning of September, Nick Hoffman had to be placed in a medically induced coma with his future in question. Three weeks later, he was back behind the wheel of his Elite Chassis, NOS Energy Drink No. 2 DIRTcar UMP Modified, parking it in Victory Lane at the Mike Chasteen Memorial at Peoria Speedway, like nothing had happened.
Kurtz Aims to Finish on High Note in Season’s Final IMSA Endurance Race
George Kurtz and CrowdStrike Racing return to competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this weekend with the 10-hour Petit Le Mans sports car race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. As he has at three previous WeatherTech Championship events, Kurtz will team with Jon Bennett and Colin Braun – Kurtz’s...
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Talladega Superspeedway October Event Preview
Welcome Back: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Sparks 300. Talladega marks the 28th race of the 2022 Xfinity Series season...
Burton Qualifies 15th At Talladega
Harrison Burton and the DEX Imaging team are set to start Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway from 15th place. Burton and his No. 21 Mustang earned that spot with a lap at 179.128 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session. There was no practice for this race, which marks the Wood Brothers’ 100th start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.
CrowdStrike Racing Clinches Championships with Wins at Sebring
CrowdStrike Racing, George Kurtz and Kevin Boehm are champions again in SRO Motorsports America following a weekend of wins at Sebring International Raceway. Competing in racing’s penultimate event, the team tallied four victories and five podium finishes in six races. Entering the race weekend well ahead in the points,...
Championship Countdown: Another DPi Clash Down to the Wire
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It all comes down to this: two fast Acuras, six talented drivers, 10 hours of racing and immeasurable pressure. The championship of the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class will for all intents be decided by the best finish of the two contenders as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season concludes Saturday with the 25th annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
Wood Brothers Set To Make 100th Talladega Start
After spending a Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway experiencing the highs and lows of motorsports, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are headed to Talladega Superspeedway confident they can overcome whatever obstacles the racing gods place in their path. At Texas, Burton and the No. 21 team...
Andersen Promotions Announces Partnership Extension with TRS
Andersen Promotions today announced the continuation of a partnership with the Castrol Toyota Racing Series (TRS) in New Zealand through 2025 which affords drivers opportunities during the racing off-season to sharpen their skills in preparation for 2023 campaigns. Established in 2019, the program opens the doors to the January/February TRS championship and provides TRS competitors an invitation to sample the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires.
