Motorsports

Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing NCS Talladega Race Quotes -- Ty Gibbs

What was your vantage point of the accident that ended your day?. “Definitely just sucks to be a part of that. I was working with Bubba (Wallace) there and following him. I thought we had some good teamwork going there and I let him in. We were trying to get the top rolling. I think the 21 (Harrison Burton) just got a bad push and wrecked. There was just nowhere for me to go. It definitely sucks, but it could be a blessing in disguise. We’ll just move on to the Roval and go hammer down there.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Accident Quote

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – WAS IT JUST A BAD PUSH? “I guess so. I haven’t seen it yet. I know he hit me and as soon as he did I was crossed up and going side-to-side. I don’t know what to do different. I pulled up kind of conservatively to give him time to prepare and I’m not sure why. He gave me a pretty hard shot for sure, but I don’t know if it was off line, where he was when he hit me, or if I was moving while he was moving. I haven’t seen anything yet. These things happen so fast and all of a sudden you’re sideways. You know you got hit and you don’t understand what really caused it. It’s unfortunate for us. I felt like we had a good DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. We were gonna go and try to make a move to get out front and try and control track position and all of a sudden you go sideways. It’s pretty sad. I hope it didn’t affect any of our Team Penske alliance playoff guys. I don’t think they got any damage or anything. We’ll just try and keep it going and get some momentum going in the right way.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

DGR NCWTS Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Hailie Deegan qualified 27th for the 250-mile race at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 1 finished the opening stage in 26th and came down pit road with the intentions of taking fuel only, but made a late decision to do left side tires as well. A late caution in Stage 2 allowed many teams to short pit and Deegan guided her truck down pit road for tires and fuel and finished the second stage in 24th. Riding in the midpack for the beginning of Stage 3, Jerry Baxter instructed the pit crew to be ready to pit on lap 64 for two tires and fuel. On pit entry, Deegan made contact with her tire carrier sending a tire into the grass and bringing out the caution flag. The young driver rejoined at the tail end of the field and set her sights forward with under 30 to go. The Monster Energy pilot ultimately crossed the line sideways in eighth position for her second top-10 of the 2022 season.
TALLADEGA, AL
State
Kansas State
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Almirola and Briscoe Earn Top 5 Starting Spots at Talladega

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “I think more and more these speedway races are turning into track position races. You’ve got to run up front and score stage points and do all those things. I feel good about it. I feel like our Smithfield Ford Mustang has a lot of speed in it, obviously, from qualifying. That will parlay over into the race and people know you have a fast race car they want to work with you. You have more friends and more teammates.”
NFL
Speedway Digest

Saturday Talladega Notebook

Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a lap of 180.591 mph around the 2.66-mile oval on Saturday – a mere .075-mph faster than Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson – putting the NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders out front in the fifth Playoff race, second of this round.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Two Tundras Tally Talladega Top-Fives

Tundra teammates Ben Rhodes (second) and Christian Eckes (fifth) scored the top-finishes for Toyota in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. The two ThorSport Tundras were running one-two coming to the white flag, but a wild finish and accident coming to the checkered flag mixed up the final results and sent several trucks crashing and spinning through the infield.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway II

- Dillon at Talladega Superspeedway: Ty Dillon has nine Talladega races under his belt in the Cup Series, and has earned two Top-10 finishes at the facility. In 2020, Dillon earned his best-career NASCAR Cup Series finish in the fall race at 'Dega, finishing in third position. He's also led 10 laps here, and ran up front in the spring race earlier this year before becoming involved in a crash at the halfway point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Championship Countdown: Another DPi Clash Down to the Wire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It all comes down to this: two fast Acuras, six talented drivers, 10 hours of racing and immeasurable pressure. The championship of the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class will for all intents be decided by the best finish of the two contenders as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season concludes Saturday with the 25th annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Speedway Digest

The NASCAR Pinty's Series rookie driver headed to Delaware Speedway in Ontario last weekend for the final race of the season.

NASCAR Pinty’s Series rookie driver Jean-Philippe Bergeron traveled to Delaware Speedway in Ontario last weekend for the final race of the season. The particularly bumpy half-mile oval gave the team a hard time with their setup choices during practice. Although the Jacombs Racing organization found the right adjustments, the driver had to settle for a starting position from 21st following qualifying. “The weather was not in our favor. It rained just before the race. The track was slippery and there was mud in some places,” said Bergeron.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NCS AT TALLADEGA: Team Chevy Advance

Another non-playoff contender win means all 12 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) playoff drivers are still looking for a win to secure a spot in the Round of 8. That next opportunity for a guaranteed ticket into the next round comes on Sunday in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR’s longest oval has held a spot in the NCS playoffs since its debut in the series in 2004, with 2022 marking the sixth consecutive year that the 2.66-mile Alabama venue has hosted the fifth race in the 10-race post-season stretch.
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

What to Watch For: Motul Petit Le Mans

BRASELTON, Ga. – Racing season finales like this weekend’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta tend to be bittersweet affairs. Although there’s often the excitement of championships on the line, there’s also a pervading sense that this is the last time around for some drivers and teams and other close working relationships that have developed over the course of a season or seasons.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CrowdStrike Racing Clinches Championships with Wins at Sebring

CrowdStrike Racing, George Kurtz and Kevin Boehm are champions again in SRO Motorsports America following a weekend of wins at Sebring International Raceway. Competing in racing’s penultimate event, the team tallied four victories and five podium finishes in six races. Entering the race weekend well ahead in the points,...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains His Funny Tweets Featured

Dale Earnhardt Jr. just dug back in his Twitter archives and explained the backstory to 8 of his wildest, most random Tweets from over the years ?. Dale was the first NASCAR driver to ever take part in Twitter’s series, “#BehindTheTweets.”. See here for Dale’s “#BehindTheTweets” video: https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1570783669777752065...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

