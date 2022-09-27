Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NFL・
Toyota Racing NCS Talladega Race Quotes -- Ty Gibbs
What was your vantage point of the accident that ended your day?. “Definitely just sucks to be a part of that. I was working with Bubba (Wallace) there and following him. I thought we had some good teamwork going there and I let him in. We were trying to get the top rolling. I think the 21 (Harrison Burton) just got a bad push and wrecked. There was just nowhere for me to go. It definitely sucks, but it could be a blessing in disguise. We’ll just move on to the Roval and go hammer down there.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Accident Quote
HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – WAS IT JUST A BAD PUSH? “I guess so. I haven’t seen it yet. I know he hit me and as soon as he did I was crossed up and going side-to-side. I don’t know what to do different. I pulled up kind of conservatively to give him time to prepare and I’m not sure why. He gave me a pretty hard shot for sure, but I don’t know if it was off line, where he was when he hit me, or if I was moving while he was moving. I haven’t seen anything yet. These things happen so fast and all of a sudden you’re sideways. You know you got hit and you don’t understand what really caused it. It’s unfortunate for us. I felt like we had a good DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. We were gonna go and try to make a move to get out front and try and control track position and all of a sudden you go sideways. It’s pretty sad. I hope it didn’t affect any of our Team Penske alliance playoff guys. I don’t think they got any damage or anything. We’ll just try and keep it going and get some momentum going in the right way.”
DGR NCWTS Recap: Talladega Superspeedway
Hailie Deegan qualified 27th for the 250-mile race at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 1 finished the opening stage in 26th and came down pit road with the intentions of taking fuel only, but made a late decision to do left side tires as well. A late caution in Stage 2 allowed many teams to short pit and Deegan guided her truck down pit road for tires and fuel and finished the second stage in 24th. Riding in the midpack for the beginning of Stage 3, Jerry Baxter instructed the pit crew to be ready to pit on lap 64 for two tires and fuel. On pit entry, Deegan made contact with her tire carrier sending a tire into the grass and bringing out the caution flag. The young driver rejoined at the tail end of the field and set her sights forward with under 30 to go. The Monster Energy pilot ultimately crossed the line sideways in eighth position for her second top-10 of the 2022 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega
AJ Allmendinger won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Allmendinger edged out Sam Mayer in the final stretch and went on to score the victory. Rounding out the top five were Sam Mayer in second, Landon Cassill in third, Ryan Sieg in fourth and Josh Berry in fifth. With...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Almirola and Briscoe Earn Top 5 Starting Spots at Talladega
ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “I think more and more these speedway races are turning into track position races. You’ve got to run up front and score stage points and do all those things. I feel good about it. I feel like our Smithfield Ford Mustang has a lot of speed in it, obviously, from qualifying. That will parlay over into the race and people know you have a fast race car they want to work with you. You have more friends and more teammates.”
NFL・
Saturday Talladega Notebook
Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a lap of 180.591 mph around the 2.66-mile oval on Saturday – a mere .075-mph faster than Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson – putting the NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders out front in the fifth Playoff race, second of this round.
Two Tundras Tally Talladega Top-Fives
Tundra teammates Ben Rhodes (second) and Christian Eckes (fifth) scored the top-finishes for Toyota in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. The two ThorSport Tundras were running one-two coming to the white flag, but a wild finish and accident coming to the checkered flag mixed up the final results and sent several trucks crashing and spinning through the infield.
RELATED PEOPLE
Petty GMS Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway II
- Dillon at Talladega Superspeedway: Ty Dillon has nine Talladega races under his belt in the Cup Series, and has earned two Top-10 finishes at the facility. In 2020, Dillon earned his best-career NASCAR Cup Series finish in the fall race at 'Dega, finishing in third position. He's also led 10 laps here, and ran up front in the spring race earlier this year before becoming involved in a crash at the halfway point.
One Man Will Have Raced in All Seven IMSA Series By The End of This Weekend – Meet Mark Kvamme
BRASELTON, Ga. – Mark Kvamme is making up for lost time in a sports car … any sports car. This weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the 61-year-old will check off the final box necessary to race in every class available across all seven IMSA-sanctioned series. Considering he...
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Talladega Superspeedway October Event Preview
Welcome Back: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Sparks 300. Talladega marks the 28th race of the 2022 Xfinity Series season...
CHEVROLET NCS AT TALLADEGA: Chase Elliott Press Conference Transcript
AST WEEK AFTER YOUR ACCIDENT, OBVIOUSLY YOUR CAR CAUGHT FIRE. DO YOU KNOW WHAT CAUSED IT? WE SAW WITH THE PREVIOUS CAR AFTER A BIG WRECK, YOU WOULD SEE A FIRE, TOO. BUT I’M CURIOUS WITH THIS CAR IF YOU’VE SEEN ANYTHING THAT CONCERNS YOU?. “I mean, yeah,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kurtz Aims to Finish on High Note in Season’s Final IMSA Endurance Race
George Kurtz and CrowdStrike Racing return to competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship this weekend with the 10-hour Petit Le Mans sports car race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. As he has at three previous WeatherTech Championship events, Kurtz will team with Jon Bennett and Colin Braun – Kurtz’s...
Championship Countdown: Another DPi Clash Down to the Wire
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It all comes down to this: two fast Acuras, six talented drivers, 10 hours of racing and immeasurable pressure. The championship of the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) class will for all intents be decided by the best finish of the two contenders as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season concludes Saturday with the 25th annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
The NASCAR Pinty's Series rookie driver headed to Delaware Speedway in Ontario last weekend for the final race of the season.
NASCAR Pinty’s Series rookie driver Jean-Philippe Bergeron traveled to Delaware Speedway in Ontario last weekend for the final race of the season. The particularly bumpy half-mile oval gave the team a hard time with their setup choices during practice. Although the Jacombs Racing organization found the right adjustments, the driver had to settle for a starting position from 21st following qualifying. “The weather was not in our favor. It rained just before the race. The track was slippery and there was mud in some places,” said Bergeron.
NCS AT TALLADEGA: Team Chevy Advance
Another non-playoff contender win means all 12 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) playoff drivers are still looking for a win to secure a spot in the Round of 8. That next opportunity for a guaranteed ticket into the next round comes on Sunday in the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR’s longest oval has held a spot in the NCS playoffs since its debut in the series in 2004, with 2022 marking the sixth consecutive year that the 2.66-mile Alabama venue has hosted the fifth race in the 10-race post-season stretch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What to Watch For: Motul Petit Le Mans
BRASELTON, Ga. – Racing season finales like this weekend’s Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta tend to be bittersweet affairs. Although there’s often the excitement of championships on the line, there’s also a pervading sense that this is the last time around for some drivers and teams and other close working relationships that have developed over the course of a season or seasons.
CrowdStrike Racing Clinches Championships with Wins at Sebring
CrowdStrike Racing, George Kurtz and Kevin Boehm are champions again in SRO Motorsports America following a weekend of wins at Sebring International Raceway. Competing in racing’s penultimate event, the team tallied four victories and five podium finishes in six races. Entering the race weekend well ahead in the points,...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Explains His Funny Tweets Featured
Dale Earnhardt Jr. just dug back in his Twitter archives and explained the backstory to 8 of his wildest, most random Tweets from over the years ?. Dale was the first NASCAR driver to ever take part in Twitter’s series, “#BehindTheTweets.”. See here for Dale’s “#BehindTheTweets” video: https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1570783669777752065...
Spangler, Harrison, Heck, Deal, Johnson Win Fall Nationals Finale at Lincoln
The 39th season of weekly DIRTcar Racing is officially in the books. Another stacked roster of 118 cars across five different divisions packed the Lincoln Speedway pit area Saturday night and closed out the regular season with five entertaining Features. DIRTcar LATE MODEL – Eric Spangler. Making the haul...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0