Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Accident Quote
HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – WAS IT JUST A BAD PUSH? “I guess so. I haven’t seen it yet. I know he hit me and as soon as he did I was crossed up and going side-to-side. I don’t know what to do different. I pulled up kind of conservatively to give him time to prepare and I’m not sure why. He gave me a pretty hard shot for sure, but I don’t know if it was off line, where he was when he hit me, or if I was moving while he was moving. I haven’t seen anything yet. These things happen so fast and all of a sudden you’re sideways. You know you got hit and you don’t understand what really caused it. It’s unfortunate for us. I felt like we had a good DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. We were gonna go and try to make a move to get out front and try and control track position and all of a sudden you go sideways. It’s pretty sad. I hope it didn’t affect any of our Team Penske alliance playoff guys. I don’t think they got any damage or anything. We’ll just try and keep it going and get some momentum going in the right way.”
DGR NCWTS Recap: Talladega Superspeedway
Hailie Deegan qualified 27th for the 250-mile race at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 1 finished the opening stage in 26th and came down pit road with the intentions of taking fuel only, but made a late decision to do left side tires as well. A late caution in Stage 2 allowed many teams to short pit and Deegan guided her truck down pit road for tires and fuel and finished the second stage in 24th. Riding in the midpack for the beginning of Stage 3, Jerry Baxter instructed the pit crew to be ready to pit on lap 64 for two tires and fuel. On pit entry, Deegan made contact with her tire carrier sending a tire into the grass and bringing out the caution flag. The young driver rejoined at the tail end of the field and set her sights forward with under 30 to go. The Monster Energy pilot ultimately crossed the line sideways in eighth position for her second top-10 of the 2022 season.
Purdy Delievers Season-Best Run at Talladega
Chase Purdy turned in a season-best performance on Saturday afternoon that culminated in a seventh-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 61 Ole Miss Toyota Tundra TRD Pro put the Rebels out front of the field in Alabama on three occasions for six laps en-route to his second top-10 result of the season. Purdy led the charge for HRE as the organization placed both teams in the top-10 with Tyler Ankrum finishing 10th.
Late Spin Relegates Nemechek to 24th-Place Finish at Talladega
John Hunter Nemechek came into Saturday’s 94-lap event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway nine points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4 with two races remaining in the Round of 8. After earning the pole in Friday’s qualifying session, Nemechek nearly maxed out his stage points by picking up the Stage One win and crossing the stripe in second at the end of Stage Two to earn 19 points.
Chandler Smith Finishes 14th at Talladega
Coming into Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, the plan for Chandler Smith and the No. 18 iBUYPOWER team was to collect as many stage points as possible in the opening two stanzas, ride around in the Final Stage to avoid the carnage and leave the Alabama track with as large of points cushion as they could heading to the cutoff race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.
Heim Gets Caught in “The Big One” at Talladega, Finishes 26th
Corey Heim made his first Camping World Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday’s 250-mile event. After qualifying in 12th, the 20-year-old driver tallied six stage points for the No. 51 team after finishing eighth in each of the first two stages. Heim had made his way into...
NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega
AJ Allmendinger won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Allmendinger edged out Sam Mayer in the final stretch and went on to score the victory. Rounding out the top five were Sam Mayer in second, Landon Cassill in third, Ryan Sieg in fourth and Josh Berry in fifth. With...
Two Tundras Tally Talladega Top-Fives
Tundra teammates Ben Rhodes (second) and Christian Eckes (fifth) scored the top-finishes for Toyota in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. The two ThorSport Tundras were running one-two coming to the white flag, but a wild finish and accident coming to the checkered flag mixed up the final results and sent several trucks crashing and spinning through the infield.
Saturday Talladega Notebook
Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a lap of 180.591 mph around the 2.66-mile oval on Saturday – a mere .075-mph faster than Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson – putting the NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders out front in the fifth Playoff race, second of this round.
Toyota NCS Talladega Quotes -- Christopher Bell - Talladega
CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. How do you approach these next few races with no Playoff winners as of yet?. “Yeah, it's not the position we want it to be in, you know, going into Texas. I knew that Texas was going to be a very, very important race. And I mean, I thought that we would perform well and we did perform well before the DNF so you know, our goal leaving Texas was to be above the cutoff line and maybe have a little bit of a bonus going in into Talladega and the Roval. And unfortunately, that's not the way it played out. And now, the only way forward is going to be to try and score as many points as we can. So going to have to race hard all day tomorrow and see where the cards fall.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Almirola and Briscoe Earn Top 5 Starting Spots at Talladega
ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “I think more and more these speedway races are turning into track position races. You’ve got to run up front and score stage points and do all those things. I feel good about it. I feel like our Smithfield Ford Mustang has a lot of speed in it, obviously, from qualifying. That will parlay over into the race and people know you have a fast race car they want to work with you. You have more friends and more teammates.”
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Claim Respectable 12th-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway. “Overall it was a good day. Our Whelen Chevrolet is in one piece and we can make it better for Daytona next year. I thought the first part of the race went how we planned it. We were trying to keep the No. 21 safe and try to do most of the blocking for him to keep him up front. I thought that worked really good in the first two stages. I got dropped there at the end of Stage 2, but I wasn’t too worried about that. I was just focused on keeping the No. 21 out front at that point. That might have hurt us because I only got back to like fifth or sixth. After we made our green flag stop, I got in line in seventh and I thought we were in a really good spot. The end just didn’t play out like I thought it was going to. I thought we were going to get a caution at one point. I thought they were going to wreck so I was just trying to be in a spot where if they did start wrecking, I could be safe. Even on the last lap I thought it was going to play out way different. We got the bottom line rolling really good off of Turn 2 down the backstretch and it just stalled out. I was boxed in the last few laps and couldn’t really move. It just didn’t play like Talladega normally plays out.”
Burton Qualifies 15th At Talladega
Harrison Burton and the DEX Imaging team are set to start Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway from 15th place. Burton and his No. 21 Mustang earned that spot with a lap at 179.128 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session. There was no practice for this race, which marks the Wood Brothers’ 100th start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.
CHEVROLET NCS AT TALLADEGA: Chase Elliott Press Conference Transcript
AST WEEK AFTER YOUR ACCIDENT, OBVIOUSLY YOUR CAR CAUGHT FIRE. DO YOU KNOW WHAT CAUSED IT? WE SAW WITH THE PREVIOUS CAR AFTER A BIG WRECK, YOU WOULD SEE A FIRE, TOO. BUT I’M CURIOUS WITH THIS CAR IF YOU’VE SEEN ANYTHING THAT CONCERNS YOU?. “I mean, yeah,...
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Talladega Superspeedway October Event Preview
Welcome Back: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon’s Sparks 300. Talladega marks the 28th race of the 2022 Xfinity Series season...
CWTS: Last race wreck and review propels DiBenedetto to first truck series victory at Talladega Superspeedway
It was all but calm stage one until chaos broke out when Jordan Anderson who was running in the fourth position when an engine exploded in the truck heading into turn one. As the truck engulfed itself in flames riding through the turns Anderson attempted to exit the truck just as it slammed into the SAFER barrier off turn two. Anderson would jump from the truck onto the wall collapsing to the ground next to the truck to the quick attendance of the safety crew. Anderson would be taken by.
Prototype Challenge Racing Brings Out the Kid in Kasemets
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – For veteran racer Tonis Kasemets the 2022 IMSA Prototype Challenge season has been filled with emotion and joy. And to think, it almost ended before it got off the ground. The 48-year-old Estonian takes a 140-point lead into the season finale Friday at Michelin Raceway...
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, Including the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 to Move Ahead One Week in 2023
Race of Champions Series management, in conjunction with Lake Erie Speedway have adjusted the dates for the 2023 version Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, the new dates will be Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. “We have been looking at making this...
Talladega Superspeedway Hosts Second Race in Nascar Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 This Sunday at 2 P.M. ET on NBC
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 drives on this Sunday from Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, marking the first of six consecutive Cup Series Playoff races to conclude the season on the broadcast network. A victory by a playoff driver at Talladega will automatically clinch them a spot in the Round of 8.
RCR Event Preview - Talladega Superspeedway
Richard Childress Racing at Talladega Superspeedway ... Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in the inaugural Talladega 500 in 1969. Childress has won 12 NASCAR Cup Series victories as an owner at Talladega. Dale Earnhardt earned nine Talladega wins under the RCR banner, his first coming in 1984. Earnhardt scored his 76th and final Cup win in the 2000 fall race at Talladega which earned the team and a lucky fan each a $1 million bonus from the series sponsor. Other victories by Earnhardt include a sweep of both races in 1990 and 1999 plus 1991 (July), 1993 (July) and 1994 (spring). Clint Bowyer won twice for RCR (fall races in 2010 and 2011) while Kevin Harvick won the 2010 spring event.
