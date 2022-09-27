Read full article on original website
Narcity
A Toronto Hit & Run Sent A Woman To Hospital Last Night & Police Are Investigating
A hit and run in North York sent a woman to hospital Wednesday night with what appeared to be "life-threatening" injuries. Toronto Police Services (TPS) tweeted that the incident happened near Wilson Avenue and Haymarket Road on September 28. \u201cCOLLISION:\nWilson Ave & Haymarket Rd\n- reports of a pedestrian struck, driver...
Narcity
OPP Are Asking A Driver To Turn Themselves In After Hwy 400 Crash Leaves 1 Dead & 3 Injured
An early morning crash on Highway 400 has left a 73-year-old woman from North York dead and three people injured. The rear-end collision occurred at 3 a.m. on September 30 between a minivan with four occupants and a red Volkswagen Jetta, according to the OPP Highway Safety Division. \u201cFatal crash...
