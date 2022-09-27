Read full article on original website
Nike’s Inventory Glut Sends Stock Down the Most in 20 Years
(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares tumbled the most in more than two decades after a glut of unwanted merchandise eroded the sportswear giant’s profitability. North American inventories surged 65% in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, and resulting markdowns caused gross margin to miss Wall Street’s expectations. The retailer also cited higher freight costs and foreign-exchange effects in its earnings report, released late Thursday, and downgraded its outlook for the full year.
Apple's tech supply chain shows difficulty of dumping China
American companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Trump's tariffs. Beijing's stringent Covid lockdowns. The U.S.-Sino standoff over Taiwan. Political pressure to "friend-shore" supply chains toward nations aligned with Washington. But breaking up, as the adage goes,...
Fleet company plans EV pilot program for Permian companies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There’s been a trend in the oilpatch in recent years of electrification – from drilling rigs to hydraulic fracturing units. Glen Stancil wants to see that trend find its way into the industry’s truck fleets, and he’s...
TikTok to Launch Live Shopping Service in US, Report Says
This article, TikTok to Launch Live Shopping Service in US, Report Says, originally appeared on CNET.com. TikTok is reportedly launching a live shopping service in North America, partnering with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive, a livestreaming buying and selling platform. The companies are finalizing the deal and nothing has yet been signed, The Financial Times reported Saturday, citing two unnamed sources.
