(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares tumbled the most in more than two decades after a glut of unwanted merchandise eroded the sportswear giant’s profitability. North American inventories surged 65% in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, and resulting markdowns caused gross margin to miss Wall Street’s expectations. The retailer also cited higher freight costs and foreign-exchange effects in its earnings report, released late Thursday, and downgraded its outlook for the full year.

