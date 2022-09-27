EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO