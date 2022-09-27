Read full article on original website
KRDO
Eight arrested after the Colorado Springs Police Department targeted retail crime
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they have identified an ongoing rise in retail crime across the City of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, law enforcement has identified a connection between retail theft cases and drug use, often tied to the Fentanyl crisis occurring in the community.
KKTV
Deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs police in December of 2021 justified by District Attorney’s Office
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s use of deadly force was justified, according to a report released on Friday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. A man was shot an killed by police while he was reportedly armed with a knife on Dec....
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo County worst in Colorado in seatbelt safety, says recent survey
The shooting happened in December in Southeast Colorado Springs. PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft.
CSPD's Shoplifting Deployment arrests 8 individuals, 2 for Fentanyl possession
The Colorado Springs Police Department identified a rise in retail theft cases that were related to drug use in the city.
COLD CASE: Who killed Jerome Nelson?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a shooting that killed a man in 2020. Shortly before 7:20 p.m., CPSD received multiple calls regarding a shooting that occurred near University Drive and Overton Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a […]
KKTV
‘We can’t do anything’: Colorado Springs non-profit victims of continued theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs non-profit is reportedly the victim of over $17,000 in theft and property destruction over the last three months. The non-profit known as PikeRide provides e-bicycles for the public to use in everyday transportation. However, their services are now becoming harder to provide as their bikes are being stolen and destroyed.
Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after reportedly being shot and fleeing the scene in a car, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Just after 3:30 a.m. police received the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Academy Blvd and learned the The post Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Big R employee run over south of Colorado Springs, search for suspects underway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.
Police looking for suspect in bank robbery
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect after they robbed a bank on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to CSPD at around 1 p.m. an unidentified person entered a bank on Interquest Parkway and I-25 and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence
DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is facing serious charges after an incident involving an undercover FBI agent. Jareh Sebastian Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government. It turned out, the person Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency.
Pueblo police investigate homicide on West 24th Street
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 4:06 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — PPD now says the police presence is in response to a homicide. PPD said they are investigating in the 3000 block of W. 24th St. Locals are still asked to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will provide additional details when […]
Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was in court Thursday, September 29 facing charges related to violating the Espionage Act. 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faces three espionage-related charges, for allegedly attempting to send classified information to a foreign government. A criminal complaint filed in Federal Court says Dalke transmitted excerpts of three classified The post Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday, no arrests made as of Friday afternoon
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide in the area of W. 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. The roadway was blocked to the public for several hours.
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
KKTV
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
KKTV
SWAT helps contact ‘person of interest’ tied to a Pueblo homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police asked the public to avoid an area on the north side of the city on Wednesday. At about 11:30 a.m. police said SWAT was called to an incident taking place along W. 24th Street and West Road. The situation was over before 12:30 p.m.
KRDO
Victim in deadly Pueblo shooting identified
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Pueblo. According to the coroner's office, the victim was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake St. Officers responding to the shooting found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in...
Colorado Springs man arrested for trying to send secret documents to Russia
The FBI arrested a Colorado Springs man today after he attempted to send classified documents to the Russian foreign service, according to federal court documents.
