Custer County, CO

COLD CASE: Who killed Jerome Nelson?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a shooting that killed a man in 2020. Shortly before 7:20 p.m., CPSD received multiple calls regarding a shooting that occurred near University Drive and Overton Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

‘We can’t do anything’: Colorado Springs non-profit victims of continued theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs non-profit is reportedly the victim of over $17,000 in theft and property destruction over the last three months. The non-profit known as PikeRide provides e-bicycles for the public to use in everyday transportation. However, their services are now becoming harder to provide as their bikes are being stolen and destroyed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after reportedly being shot and fleeing the scene in a car, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Just after 3:30 a.m. police received the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North Academy Blvd and learned the The post Reported shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one man in hospital appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Big R employee run over south of Colorado Springs, search for suspects underway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXRM

Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect after they robbed a bank on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to CSPD at around 1 p.m. an unidentified person entered a bank on Interquest Parkway and I-25 and demanded money. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs man and former NSA employee arrested by FBI, could face death sentence

DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is facing serious charges after an incident involving an undercover FBI agent. Jareh Sebastian Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators believe he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an individual Dalke believed to be working for a foreign government. It turned out, the person Dalke was allegedly sharing the information with was an undercover agent. Dalke was allegedly offering up the information for cryptocurrency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police investigate homicide on West 24th Street

UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 4:06 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — PPD now says the police presence is in response to a homicide. PPD said they are investigating in the 3000 block of W. 24th St. Locals are still asked to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will provide additional details when […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was in court Thursday, September 29 facing charges related to violating the Espionage Act. 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faces three espionage-related charges, for allegedly attempting to send classified information to a foreign government. A criminal complaint filed in Federal Court says Dalke transmitted excerpts of three classified The post Colorado Springs man arrested for attempting to transmit classified material to foreign nation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Victim in deadly Pueblo shooting identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Pueblo. According to the coroner's office, the victim was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake St. Officers responding to the shooting found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in...
PUEBLO, CO

