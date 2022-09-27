Read full article on original website
Lima Salvation Army holds first Fall Festival
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The sunny cool weather made it a perfect day for the first ever Lima Salvation Army’s Fall Festival. There was food, games, and fun at the Salvation Army Saturday afternoon. Kids could not only paint a pumpkin, but they could also get their face painted too. There also hot dogs, popcorn, and other treats and then the kids work off some of those calories by playing in the bounce house. With the variety of activities, organizers say it was an awesome day.
Mercy Health Auxiliary turns Kalida park into Enchanted Forest
Kalida, OH (WLIO) - The Four Season Park in Kalida was transformed into an Enchanted Forest for a fundraiser for the Mercy Health–St. Rita’s Auxiliary. This is the first year that they held the event which gave kids the chance to take a magical trip to different stations. They could make a magic wand, write a note to a fairy, and even take a ride on a unicorn. The Enchanted Forest has been an idea that the auxiliary has been thinking about for a couple of years now, and the money raised will be used to further their commitment to the hospital.
Free food, free games, free rides: Salvation Army’s inaugural fall festival in Lima
LIMA — Volunteers from the Lima Salvation Army spent their Saturday morning driving to clients’ homes to see who was interested in attending the group’s inaugural fall festival, traveling as far as Spencerville to pick up interested families. Admission was free, as were the snacks, games and...
Vantage students lending a hand and arm for Day of Caring
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Students at Vantage Career Center lending a hand and an arm to make sure that others have everything they need when the time comes. Like a well-oiled machine, the student go to work unloading truck after truck, full of food for area food pantries. This is part of the Van Wert County’s United Way Day of Caring and the Vantage students are doing their part to give back.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.
OSU Lima holds volunteer fair for students to get involved in community
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Students were given an opportunity to learn how they can help their community in a variety of ways. The Ohio State University of Lima campus hosted a Fall Into Service Volunteer Fair where they had multiple organizations on hand to educate students on how they can help out and gain valuable experience learning in the field.
Cars and the community show up to support Veterans Food Pantry
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A local car dealership and union members teaming up to help some veterans that could use a little extra help. This is the 4th year for the Veterans Car Show at the Reineke Ford Lincoln in Lima. Over 160 classic and custom cars and trucks were on display and had the chance to take home a trophy. This collaboration between the dealership and the UAW Local 1219 Veterans Committee benefits the Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio. Last year they were able to raise around $3,000 to help with the need at the pantry, and the community came out again to offer their support.
South Lima CDC thanking volunteers for helping at clean-up event
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The outpouring of volunteers for a southside spruce-up took organizers by surprise. The newly formed South Lima Community Development Corporation can't say thank you enough to of those who came out to their kick-off event on September 10th. The goal was to paint and clean up around the old Momma Dot's Soul Food Kitchen on St. John's Avenue. Dozens of people showed up and that has the group looking at more improvement projects in the south end of Lima.
David Voth: Reflections from 37 years
As I conclude my career at Crime Victim Services in Allen and Putnam Counties, I find myself reflecting on the incredible growth of what started as a victim-offender reconciliation program, and on my deepening understanding of life along the journey. Over the decades, CVS expanded its vision to create meaningful...
Allen Democrats open campaign headquarters in downtown Lima
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Democratic Party has set up their headquarters to be ready for the November General Election which is a little more than a month away. The location is 206 E. Market Street, across from Allen County Public Health. They are happy to have the downtown Lima location leading up to the November 8th election. The party will be holding some get-out-the-vote rallies at the headquarters and they will be doing some canvasing from the location too. They believe this election is important to Democratic issues.
Boxing studio opens in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — Overcomer Boxing Studio is a non-contact fitness boxing studio established in May of 2022 in Wapakoneta, Ohio by Faith Cisco PTA, PT. Cisco had experienced her own mental health struggles and decided to try shadow boxing. “I started boxing as a high school student. I started shadow...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Business leaders learned to stay on your toes when it comes to cybersecurity
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Education is the key to ensure your company's cyber safety. Making sure all your employees understand and can recognize scam emails and know not to click is so important. Local business owners hearing from Tomorrow's Technology Today at the Lima Allen County Chamber's Real American Sunrise. Phishing scams are everywhere, and people need to be alert to avoid being compromised, the difference between a legitimate email address or link and a fake one can be as minor as a misplaced letter.
Experience Galion’s fate in question
GALION—The Economic Development Committee of the Galion City Council has serious concerns about their ability to communicate with Experience Galion. Experience Galion was established in the fall of 2018 and is the city’s Convention And Visitors Bureau (CVB) with the purpose of promoting travel and tourism within the city and surrounding areas.
Springfield hands Springboro first GWOC loss, 56-14
The Springfield Wildcats defeated the Springboro Panthers with a final score of 56-14.
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
Grand jury hands down 28 indictments
A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County
Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
