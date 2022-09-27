Allen County, OH (WLIO) - A local car dealership and union members teaming up to help some veterans that could use a little extra help. This is the 4th year for the Veterans Car Show at the Reineke Ford Lincoln in Lima. Over 160 classic and custom cars and trucks were on display and had the chance to take home a trophy. This collaboration between the dealership and the UAW Local 1219 Veterans Committee benefits the Veterans Food Pantry of Northwest Ohio. Last year they were able to raise around $3,000 to help with the need at the pantry, and the community came out again to offer their support.

