News On 6
OU Medical Students Protest Bill That Would End Some Gender-Affirming Health Care
Advocates fought against a hospital bill that will give hospitals millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The bill passed out of the Senate Thursday and would give hospitals owned by the University Hospitals Authority or University Hospital Trust $108.5 million, but they would have to agree to stop providing gender-affirming care for minors.
SNAP Nutrition Incentive Boosts Produce Purchases In Oklahoma
The Hunger Free Oklahoma Nutrition Incentive Program called "Double Up Oklahoma" is helping people gain access to fresh produce. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in six Oklahomans used SNAP benefits in 2021. The program allows people to take their dollar further if they make healthy choices.
Ian Makes Landfall Again, This Time In South Carolina
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown on Friday...
Oregon Farm Drops 1,000-Pound Pumpkin Into Pool
A popular fall tradition continued in Oregon this weekend. Bauman's Harvest Festival in Oregon kicked off their annual giant pumpkin weigh off event with a pumpkin drop where they drop a 1,000-pound pumpkin from a crane into a pool. Many pumpkins from this event have broken several national and world...
Oklahoma’s Red Cross Provides Relief In Wake Of Hurricane Ian
The American Red Cross said more than 700 volunteers from across the country are on their way to help victims of Hurricane Ian. However, the damage is so bad, they think they will need another 1,500 volunteers by this weekend. A wake of damage extends across the state of Florida,...
1 Rescued, Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash
Authorities responded to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night along I-44 and Southwest 119th. Authorities said a truck went off the on-ramp and into a ravine, heading southbound. Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle and took them to an ambulance around 10 p.m. This is a developing...
