ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police release pictures of men who robbed CTA passenger on Red Line train

By Mugo Odigwe
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSw7i_0iCA9gdx00

Police search for 3 men involved in armed robbery at Garfield Red Line stop 01:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help finding three men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Garfield stop on the Red Line.

Chicago police have released surveillance images of the three men who robbed a Red Line passenger who was riding a train home from work around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Garfield stop.

One of the robbers was holding a knife when they approached the victim, before all three robbers began to punch and kick him.

Surveillance images show three men who robbed a CTA passenger on a Red Line train at the Garfield stop on Sept. 17, 2022. Chicago Police

The robbers started to leave, but then came back and stole the victim's bicycle, and threw it on the tracks, where it was hit by an oncoming train.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the robbers to call Area One detectives at 312-745-4706.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y8ho2_0iCA9gdx00
Surveillance camera footage shows three men robbing a CTA passenger on a Red Line train at the Garfield stop on Sept. 17, 2022 Chicago Police

Meantime, the CTA has announced it has now installed new security camera monitors in customer assistant booths in all 146 rail stations.

The monitors will provide live feeds of the cameras at each station, and allow on-duty employees to monitor activity throughout the station.

Comments / 31

MysticalMichael
3d ago

Those who know these pieces of garbage and don't report their identity are just as guilty of the crimes committed and acts of cowardice.

Reply
18
JoMo3
3d ago

Animals maybe if the person that they beat up was allowed to use a baseball bat on each of them for 5 minutes they wouldn’t do it again

Reply
12
GDivad Nosdivad
3d ago

Cameras dont do damn thing. Have armed plain clothes police on board. I know, that would make too much sense for Mayor Frog Eyes and the esteemed prosecutor Kim Not So Foxxy.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Police warn residents of 3 robberies in Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings after three aggravated robberies in the past week.They all happened in Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village in the overnight hours. Police say a man would approach the victims and implies he has a weapon. He then asks "do you want to get shot" before taking the victim's purse.Police encourage you to park in well-lit areas and walk where there is pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side crime spree ends in deadly crash during police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An innocent woman is dead after a crime spree Wednesday night on the Southwest Side ended with the four suspects crashing into the victim's car as they were being chased by police.Police said four people, all now in custody, carjacked two women, set a pickup truck on fire, and ended up crashing into a 55-year-old woman's car, killing her. This also involved a police chase.Just before 4 p.m., four people carjacked a woman near 34th Street and Claremont Avenue in McKinley Park, just off the Stevenson Expressway, according to police. Next, they carjacked another woman about two...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of business robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning businesses of recent armed robberies on the city's Northwest Side.  Police said the suspect would enter the business and attempt to buy something before producing a black semi-automatic weapon and demanding money from the register. The suspect then tells the staff to go to the back or rear of the store and not to call the police. Incident time and location: ·         3402 W Fullerton Ave (Silver Leaf Spirits), September 23, 2022, at 10:50 p.m.·         2366 N Damen Ave (7/11), September 17, 2022, at 5:45 a.m.·   ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with robbing two postal workers in Evanston

The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with robbing two U.S. postal workers in north suburban Evanston.Everett Pullett, 32, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.Evanston Police said, around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, a postal worker was robbed by two people in the 1600 block of Monroe Street.The next day, another postal worker was robbed by a single gunman shortly before noon in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue.City officials confirmed both victims were robbed of their "arrow keys,"...
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cta#Chicago Police#Security Camera#Violent Crime#Garfield Red Line#The Red Line
WGN News

14-year-old and woman shot in Roseland

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening. According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots. The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects while walking in Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is robbed in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday just after midnight. Police said around 12:10 a.m., a 45-year-old man was walking southbound, in the 4600 block of North Rockwell when a black SUV approached. Three unknown male offenders exited the vehicle, displayed a firearm, and demanded the victim's belongings.  The victim complied and the offenders got back into the SUV with the property and fled southbound. Some of the victim's belongings were recovered several blocks away, police said.  No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Arlington Heights police still investigating Tylenol poisoning murders, 40 years later

CHICAGO (CBS) – Exactly 40 years ago, a 12-year-old girl and three members of the same family died when they took the over-the-counter pain killer Tylenol. Unbeknownst to them, it had been laced with cyanide.Their deaths set off panic across the Chicagoland area. In total, seven people would die. To this day, the case remains unsolved.CBS 2's Chris Tye had more on how the Arlington Heights Police Department is still handling the case that's very much active.The victims in this case crisscrossed from the city into suburbs. Three deaths took place in Arlington Heights.Multiple agencies dug into the cases, but...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect wanted for attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old boy in the Portage Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Police said the boy was walking northbound on Laramie approaching Pensacola when he was approached by a white man walking eastbound in the same area. The man engaged in conversation with the boy and stated he had something for him, police said. Police say the man was on the phone when the boy overheard a male voice ask if he "got him yet." He then observed a dark-gray jeep reversing on Pensacola towards his location, but it's unclear if it was the vehicle involved. The suspect is described as a white man between 50-60 years old with gray medium-length hair, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing all black clothing including a cap and sweater black framed glasses and walked with a limp. Police want residents to be aware of this crime and to alert neighbors. They're also advising residents to call 911 and report any suspicious activity, and not to let children walk alone. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Detective Bureau at 312-746-6554. 
CHICAGO, IL
KCJJ

Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check

A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
CORALVILLE, IA
CBS Chicago

4 people arrested after crime spree ends with deadly crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people are in custody after a city-wide crime spree left a woman dead. Just before 7 p.m., police said four people carjacked a woman near 34th Street and Claremont Avenue. The same four people then carjacked another woman in the 1900 block of West 21st Place. Chicago police said the same suspects later tried to set a pickup truck on fire in the 3400 block of South Claremont Avenue. They stole another car. As the suspects were trying to get away from police, they crashed into another car in the 3100 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village. The suspect's car hit a Toyota driven by a 55-year-old woman, identified as Dominga Flores. Flores was taken from the scene to a local hospital where she died.Police said officers recovered two weapons from the suspects' vehicle.All four were arrested and charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44 of Chicago. Three other people were hospitalized, two in serious condition.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800, extension 159 or 160.
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy