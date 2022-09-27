Read full article on original website
Man critically injured in south Wichita hit and run
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been critically injured after being hit by a car in south Wichita in the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on E. Lincoln St, just west of Interstate 135. The WPD says when officers […]
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
Injury crash leads to two more crashes in north Wichita
An injury crash in north Wichita on Thursday led to two more crashes.
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
Man killed after being hit by train in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed after being hit by a train in south Wichita on the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Sergeant Christopher Mains, the department received two calls regarding the crash. Mains said the first call came in from Burlington Northern Santa Fe […]
7-year old narrates rainbow
Shank found in Sedgwick County Jail during surprise inspection
Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says one metal shank was found inside the jail this week during a surprise inspection by staff.
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
Two critically hurt, one unaccounted for, following massive house fire in Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - A four-alarm fire in Andover overnight leaves two people in critical condition and another person unaccounted for. A neighbor noticed the fire in the 300 block of S. Clubhouse Circle shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday and called 911. When police and fire crews got to the scene, they found a woman and her 17-year-old son on the roof of the burning home.
Sheriff: Man arrested after 68 dogs seized at Kansas home
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
Police: Fatal accident in south Wichita
Police are investigating a fatal accident in south Wichita. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Broadway and MacArthur.
Andover coming together in first ‘Greater Andover Days’ celebration since April tornado
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Greater Andover Days kicks off this weekend, the community is celebrating while they continue to clean up from April’s tornado. Five months have passed since an EF-3 tornado tore through the Reflection Lake neighborhood, uprooting trees and causing extensive home damage, with some even being leveled.
Wichita man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an injury at the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. Upon arrival, officers say they located 68-year-old Charlie Jones, of Wichita, […]
World War II bell returns home to Wichita
Great Bend woman sentenced to life in prison for murder
A 49-year-old Great Bend woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison for the January murder of a LaCrosse man.
One Man Injured in a Crash in Osage County
One person is injured in a single-vehicle accident in Osage County. OHP says it happened Tuesday night at approximately 9:47 on State Highway 20 approximately .7 miles west of County Road 5455 approximately 5 miles west of Hominy. A 2009 Kia Soul driven by 52-year-old Tulsa man whose name is...
Crime Stoppers: Central Wichita garage break-in caught on camera
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you can help identify a thief who stole a very expensive bike. It was just after midnight on August 11 when home security cameras caught a thief breaking into a garage in central Wichita and stealing a bike. "It's a pretty nice bike,...
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
