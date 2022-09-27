Steve Madden is introducing its fall 2022 campaign with several famous faces. The footwear brand is debuting its “Maddewood” campaign on Sunday, tapping the likes of actress Chloe Cherry, TikTok influencer Bella Poarch and rapper Latto to front it. “Maddenwood” is an augmented reality campaign that features the stars posing against a “bold and psychedelic universe.” More from WWDStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort CollectionSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body Campaign “We’ve always been forward-thinking with a clear sense of the brand and our consumer,” said Steve Madden. “’Maddenwood’ is the manifestation of that mind-set at its most...

