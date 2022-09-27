ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State Film Room: Star Thomas, Gavin Frakes power Aggies rushing game

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago
LAS CRUCES - Gavin Frakes rushing for 78 yards may have surprised New Mexico State football fans on Saturday, but it has been part of his skill set since high school.

Frakes rushed for nearly 1,000 yards as a senior at Norman North High School in Oklahoma and on Saturday against Hawaii in his second start of the season, Frakes made good decisions in zone read, teaming up with Aggies running backs for 357 team rushing yards in a 45-26 win.

It was a team effort on Saturday with the offensive line's best game of the season, along with running backs Star Thomas, Jamoni Jones and Ahmonte Watkins.

But the Aggies need an athletic player at the quarterback position, and Frakes proved that he can run the football and we have already seen glimpses of his arm talent.

Frakes had a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Moving to the second quarter's TD drive, it's a double twins fly power option with receiver Jonathan Brady. Frakes reads the left defensive end, who goes wide so Frakes keeps. The inside linebacker takes a poor angle and Aggies pulling left guard AJ Vaipulu is able to block to players while right tackle Gabriel Preciado gets to the second level and blocks the back side linebacker. Frakes then shows he can create some separation from linebackers and safeties for a 28-yard run.

The next clip was initially called a TD but Thomas was ruled down at the goal line. The Aggies spread the field in the red zone with 10 personnel. Hawaii looks like they are in Cover 2 man. Frakes gets the ball out right away, and Thomas does a good job because the ball is thrown before he even turns his head.

I include the Thomaz Whitford TD reception to close the drive because this is how I think NMSU wants to play. Whitford's first TD of the season comes off play action. He makes a block at the goal line, as does fullback Eric Marsh and Whitford is wide open. Makes the game so much easier when the Aggies can use play action.

Moving on to Star Thomas, whose 144 rushing yards were the 12 most in Week 4 in college football.

The Aggies set the tone for the rest of the game on this 27-yard Thomas run on fourth and 1 in the first quarter. Hawaii has nine men in the box. Eric Marsh comes across the formation and blocks two defensive backs to set the edge and open a huge hole on the right side and Thomas is untouched for the score.

Thomas averaged 13.1 yards per carry, but he also moved the chains and wore the Hawaii defense out.

The Aggies basically closed the game out with an 8-play, 40-yard drive in the third that Watkins capped with a 1-yard run as the Aggies scored five touchdowns in six red zone trips.

Here against an 8-man box, Thomas keeps the Aggies on schedule with a 7-yard counter run in 11 personnel to the right. Viapulu pulls from left guard to block the outside linebacker and center Canaan Yarro gets to the second level.

The last play is in Pistol with right guard Isaiah Mursalot and right tackle Gabriel Preciado setting the edge. Frakes has a blocker in Marsh if the defensive end comes down, but he doesn't and Thomas isn't touched until he's five yards down the field.

