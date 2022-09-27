UWGB men's basketball adds D.C. Everest's Marcus Hall to talented 2023 class

Oliver Drake has been the coach of the D.C. Everest boys basketball team for only three months, but he already holds a high opinion of senior Marcus Hall after watching him in the gym and at tournaments this summer.

Which is why Drake believes the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay landed a gem after the 6-foot-6 guard-forward announced Sunday his commitment to play for the Phoenix.

“I think they are getting a steal,” said Drake, who coached the past seven seasons at Midland University, an NAIA school in Nebraska. “He does it all. His skill set is second to none in the entire state. I spent the previous 19 years at the college level, so I think I have a pretty good understanding of what it takes.

“He can score behind the 3-point line. His pull-up off the dribble is really, really good. He attacks going left or right hand, so he scores on all three levels.”

Hall was the Wisconsin Valley Conference player of the year as a junior after averaging 28.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

He shot 58% overall, including 49.1% (56-for-114) from beyond the arc, and scored in double figures in each of his 25 games.

It included a career-high 57 points against Chippewa Falls in February, which topped the 54 he put up against Appleton West in the opening week of the season.

Hall has scored 718 points in two seasons on varsity and has shot a combined 55.8% overall, 49.7% from 3 and 81.5% from the line during that span.

He recently made visits to UWGB and fellow Horizon League schools UW-Milwaukee and Purdue Fort Wayne, all of which offered him a scholarship this summer.

If Hall was under the radar early, he wasn’t by the time he picked the Phoenix.

Drake said there were Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and Missouri Valley schools starting to call to inquire about Hall, but he gives credit to UWGB coach Will Ryan and his staff for being the first DI school to offer.

Even with more interest likely, it didn’t matter much to Hall. He is confident his decision always was going to come back to Green Bay.

“The coaching staff, they went about the recruiting process very well,” Hall said. “Not pressuring at all, being pretty chill about it and not just about portraying what they see of me but also asking what I’m interested in and what system of play I would like to play in.

“They are people I can definitely see myself enjoying playing for and helping me grow as a player and a person.”

Hall also brought up the desire to be on the next good UWGB team.

It’s a reason other recent commits have given, including freshman Donavan Short. The former Denmark star said earlier this year that he’s all for “the build” and wants to return the Phoenix to its success of recent eras.

UWGB has gone a combined 13-42 the last two seasons.

“Be part of a team that hasn’t been doing crazy good the last couple years and then being part of the group of guys who help turn it around,” Hall said. “Not turn it around, but be part of a group that exceeds expectations of what people are thinking about them at the time.”

Per NCAA rules, Ryan is not allowed to comment on potential recruits.

But it’s a good bet the third-year coach is happy to add Hall to a 2023 recruiting class that includes fellow state standouts in Neenah guard Cal Klesmit and Hartland Arrowhead guard Mac Wrecke.

He will be even more excited to find out he’s getting a gym rat. Hall doesn’t need much attention and wasn’t interested in receiving additional offers just to brag about it.

Hall is, as Drake said, not about the fluff stuff.

“To be successful in life, you have to be low-maintenance,” Drake said. “Marcus shows up every day and is extremely low-maintenance. He shows up ready to work. Any time you are low-maintenance, don’t need much and have that blue collar mentality, that sets up for success.

“I think that’s why you have seen his trajectory as a player get better and better. He’s about all the right things and he’s all about working.”

Hall’s recruiting heated up in May with several DII offers, but it wasn’t long before DI schools came calling.

UWGB offered July 7. UWM and Purdue Fort Wayne offered in August, as did Lehigh University and Towson University.

“Marcus values loyalty, values hard work,” Drake said. “Green Bay worked extremely hard in developing a quality relationship with Marcus and his family. All the credit goes to Green Bay.

“You know, they stole him from a standpoint that he had a lot of options and more options coming, but they didn’t steal him from the way they worked at him. Green Bay did an outstanding job recruiting him.”