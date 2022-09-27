Read full article on original website
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a Massive 86" LG 4K Smart TV for Only $1100
When it comes to TV shopping, size matters. In fact, size might be the single most important factor when determining just how future proof your TV will be. Today, Best Buy is offering the massive 86" LG UQ75 4K Smart TV for only $1099.99. You won't find another 80"+ TV for the same price or less, regardless of brand.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
MacRumors Forums
Deals: Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad Available for Best-Ever Price of $279.99 on Amazon ($49 Off)
Amazon today has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad for $279.99, down from $329.00. Space Gray is the only color on sale as of writing, and the fastest delivery options are estimated for an arrival of this Wednesday, September 28. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click...
Digital Trends
Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250
If you’re looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around, you’re going to love the offer we’ve just spotted on this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop at Dell. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 for a limited time only. Already a great value, bringing it down to $250 has made it even more appealing. This is the kind of price you’d normally pay for a Chromebook so snapping up a Windows 11 system for this much is great. Let’s take a deeper look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15.
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals
We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 have only been out for a week, but Amazon is already discounting them
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple on Amazon...
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today
While not immediately flashy, the Vostro 3510 was built to take a seat next to other great business laptops, making it a versatile yet relatively cheap laptop. Right now you can even grab it for nearly 50% off from Dell, where it’s going for just $729, down from $1,356, which is a substantial discount on what is already a great laptop.
laptopmag.com
Kindle Scribe adds writing support to Amazon's wildly popular e-readers
Amazon's Kindle Scribe, announced Wednesday, is the brand's latest e-reader. What makes it stand out from the rest of its Kindle eReaders is writing support. Similar to a writing tablet, prospective owners can take notes while reading or journal on the Kindle Scribe. The new Kindle Scribe is priced at $339 with a release date slated for November 30.
laptopmag.com
Prime Early Access headphone deals 2022
Like most retailers this year, Amazon is jump-starting the holiday season early with epic discounts. From October 11-12, expect Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale to offer Black Friday-caliber headphone deals. Bargain shoppers — get ready to snag solid discounts on everything from wireless earbuds to wireless headphones. Whether you're upgrading...
laptopmag.com
How to get Amazon Music Unlimited free for 4 months
Amazon Music Unlimited is a premium music subscription service with 90 million songs and millions of podcast episodes. Ahead of its first ever Prime Early Access Event in October, Amazon is giving away free access to its music library. New subscribers can get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for...
laptopmag.com
Logitech MX Master 3S and MX Mechanical Mini get a 'Designed for Mac' refresh — what’s new?
Logitech has refreshed its “Designed for Mac” lineup with an updated MX Mechanical Mini keyboard and MX Master 3S mouse, which brings some welcome ergonomic revamps for Apple fans. Not only that, but the fantastic Lift ergonomic mouse is getting the Mac treatment, too. The Mac-only lineup has...
laptopmag.com
Pixel 7 price leak shows Google won't budge — and the specs prove it
With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro just over the horizon, we're starting to see more details surface from leaks and Google itself in the lead-up to the Pixel event 2022 on October 6. Now, an Amazon listing has shown the Pixel 7's price, and it's looking fairly familiar to the Pixel 6.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Deals to expect
Amazon's first Prime Early Access Sale deals aim to jump-start the holiday shopping season. The retailer's new 48-hour shopping event offers exclusive deals for Prime members. From October 11-12, expect Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) to offer Black-Friday-worthy deals. Expect jaw-dropping price cuts on laptops, tablets, headphones, smartphones, gaming gear and other mobile electronics.
laptopmag.com
Huawei MateBook 16s review: BDE (Big Display Energy)
The Huawei MateBook 16s is one of the best big screen Windows laptops you can buy today — sporting a beautiful display, a great keyboard and touchpad, and powerful 12th Gen Intel performance in a sleek chassis. I would love to see a dedicated GPU configuration for creative pros and maybe a number pad-featured alternative, to speed up data entry in the future.
QD-OLED TVs suddenly look like an even smarter buy
Prices are falling, with even the best TVs getting closer in price to standard OLEDs
laptopmag.com
Google Stadia to shut down next year: Will users get their money back?
Google Stadia is officially being shut down early next year. Google's cloud gaming service, which was often criticized for its expensive cost and lackluster game selection, will no longer be available for players on January 18th, 2023. It's never a great feeling when something you've invested in becomes abruptly obsolete....
laptopmag.com
Transferring files between your phone and PC is a pain — but the 'Intel Unison' app fixes that
Transferring data between your phone and Windows is a pain in the rear. Sure, there's Phone Link, but let's be honest, it needs a lot of work. Syncing between one's phone and PC takes is slow, and sometimes, it doesn't even display your incoming texts. Fortunately, Intel is introducing a...
Get an iPad Air for Just $106 Before Our Refurbished Event Ends on September 30
Save more than $300 off this popular tablet.
3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Right Now and 2 to Sell
The semiconductor industry is currently being challenged by demand pullback amid rising odds of a recession. However, given the increasing use of semiconductors and supportive legislation, the current tech selloff...
