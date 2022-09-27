ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Myles Garrett Car Accident: Major Details on Cause of Wreck Revealed

By Dustin Schutte
 5 days ago
More details on the scary crash involving Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett have been released. The NFL star flipped his Porsche several times during a single-car accident on Monday.

According to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, Garrett swerved to avoid striking an animal with his vehicle. The car over-corrected on a wet road, causing the NFL star to lose complete control.

Garrett and a passenger in the vehicle were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Pelissero also reports that Garrett was discharged from the hospital on Monday night.

Bri Buckley of WKYC shared images of Garrett’s car following the accident. Considering the state of the vehicle, Garrett and the passenger are fortunate the injuries weren’t more severe from the accident.

At this time, it’s unclear if the injuries Garrett sustained will keep him off the football field.

NFL Fans React to Myles Garrett News

When news broke of Myles Garrett’s accident on Monday, several fans of the NFL world showed support through social media. Many offered their thoughts and prayers to the Cleveland Browns star.

“I hope he’s okay,” wrote one person.

“Prayers up! Never want to see anyone go through this,” another fan wrote on social media. “Hope for a quick recovery!”

Even fans of other teams offered their support for Garrett following the accident.

“Broncos fan here. Prayers to all of those involved. No one deserves that hope everyone is okay.”

Myles Garrett’s Start to the 2022 NFL Season

It’s unclear whether or not Myles Garrett will need time off following the horrific car accident on Monday. Regardless of his status, it’s a major relief that he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged from the hospital.

Through the first three games, Garrett has been a menace to opposing offenses. He’s collected four tackles for loss, three sacks and forced a fumble to start the year. The Browns sit at 2-1 on the young season.

Cleveland travels to Atlanta to play the Falcons in Week 4. We’ll see if Garrett takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

