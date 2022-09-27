OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating two separate shootings since Saturday night that left three people dead and two injured, according to authorities.The first shooting happened on the 950 block of Apgar Street shortly before 10 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found multiple victims who sustained gunshot wounds. Officers attempted life saving measures on two victims, who unfortunately succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Officers also located a third victim injured in the shooting and provided medical treatment until paramedics arrived. The victim being transported to an area hospital for additional medical treatment. Officers from the Emeryville Police Department...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO