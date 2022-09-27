ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss is officially Sold Out

By Nick Roush
 3 days ago
(Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

A capacity crowd will be on hand at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday in Oxford. The school announced the meeting between No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss is officially sold out. Kickoff is set for Noon EST on ESPN.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium has undergone three renovations since 1998, increasing the stadium’s capacity to 64,038. The 10 largest crowds in school history have all occurred since the 2016 expansion. This will be Kentucky’s first trip to Ole Miss since 2010 and only the 11th time ever. Most of Kentucky’s previous road trips against Ole Miss were played either in Jackson or Memphis.

This Saturday sell out does not come as a surprise for many Kentucky fans, however, filling the stands has been a point of emphasis in Oxford. Ole Miss has encouraged students to arrive early, and maybe more importantly, stay for all four quarters. A renovation to the old stadium recently expanded the student section, but no one is filling the seats. The tailgate is often more important, with many either arriving late, or leaving before the game ends. It’s gotten so bad that players are even calling out their classmates.

Lane Kiffin has his players’ back. In this week’s press conference he took a pot shot at the Ole Miss students.

“Regardless of what you come out to before the game or at halftime, when you come back out and you run out the tunnel and it looks like a high school game being played in a college stadium, you can’t let that affect you. There’s a psychology to that,” Kiffin said.

“Obviously, there’s a home-field advantage for a reason. And, you know, when it goes the other way, you kind of have that feeling, you know, are we still really playing in a game here? The players have to fight that.”

It won’t look like a high school game this Saturday, thanks to the BBN. A huge crowd from Kentucky is hitting the road. Prepare to hear “Go Big Blue!” chants echoing throughout Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday afternoon.

