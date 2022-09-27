ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Paul Finebaum breaks down NC State vs. Clemson, potential for Wolfpack to derail Tigers

By Nick Schultz
 4 days ago
NC State football coach Dave Doeren (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NC State vs. Clemson is now a top-10 matchup after the Wolfpack jumped into the top to of the AP Top 25 this week. But SEC Network host Paul Finebaum said the game could have major implications for the Tigers and their College Football Playoff hopes.

Both teams are 3-0 as the Wolfpack makes the trip to Clemson for the game. But Finebaum said NC State could potentially shake things up not only in the ACC, but also nationally.

“That’s a game that could really derail Clemson’s season,” Finebaum said on “Keyshawn, J-Will and Max” Tuesday morning. “NC State, its program has really come up a lot under Dave Doeren.”

Despite the fast start, Finebaum said he still has concerns about Clemson. However, it won’t be easy for NC State, which lost eight straight games to the Tigers before winning last year’s matchup at home. Still, Finebaum thinks the Wolfpack is in position to make a statement.

“They’re living on borrowed time right now,” Finebaum said. “Last year, even though they won 10 games, it was probably a really good coaching job by Dabo the year after Trevor Lawrence. But this year, they just don’t look a lot better. I know we’re trying to find all kinds of platitudes and they’re lofty in the ratings, but I think they’re extremely vulnerable. NC State hasn’t had a really tough game yet, but they look a little bit better than Clemson right now.

“The problem for NC State, even though they won last year in Raleigh, they have a tortured history against Clemson. There are many difficult places to play on a Saturday night — that’s a cliche overused in our sport — but Saturday night in Clemson is at or near the top.”

College GameDay heading to Clemson-NC State

College GameDay is heading to Clemson for its Week 5 ACC matchup vs. NC State in a top-25 matchup.

Clemson is coming off a double-overtime thriller against another ranked ACC foe in Wake Forest.

Winning 51-45 thanks to a strong defensive stand, the Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Death Valley and both teams vie to remain undefeated heading into the meat of their conference schedules.

CBS Sports

Clemson vs. NC State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online

One of the marquee games on a sneaky good Week 5 college football schedule brings us a clash in the ACC Atlantic as No. 10 NC State battles No. 5 Clemson on Saturday in a game that not only carries conference title implications but could affect the College Football Playoff race as well. The Tigers topped Wake Forest 51-45 in a double-overtime thriller in Week 4, while the Wolfpack are coming off of an emphatic 41-10 home win over UConn.
AllClemson

Preview and Predictions: Clemson vs. NC State

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
BlueDevilCountry

Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list

At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Imani Christian Five-Star Prospect Alier Maluk Visits Duke

On Friday, one of Pittsburgh’s highly touted young prospects took a big-time visit down to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Alier Maluk a 6-foot-10 forward out of Imani Christian, took an unofficial visit to Duke to check out the campus and facilities along with USA Basketball coach Joe Stasyszyn.
