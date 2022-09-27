Paul Finebaum breaks down NC State vs. Clemson, potential for Wolfpack to derail Tigers

NC State football coach Dave Doeren (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

NC State vs. Clemson is now a top-10 matchup after the Wolfpack jumped into the top to of the AP Top 25 this week. But SEC Network host Paul Finebaum said the game could have major implications for the Tigers and their College Football Playoff hopes.

Both teams are 3-0 as the Wolfpack makes the trip to Clemson for the game. But Finebaum said NC State could potentially shake things up not only in the ACC, but also nationally.

“That’s a game that could really derail Clemson’s season,” Finebaum said on “Keyshawn, J-Will and Max” Tuesday morning. “NC State, its program has really come up a lot under Dave Doeren.”

Despite the fast start, Finebaum said he still has concerns about Clemson. However, it won’t be easy for NC State, which lost eight straight games to the Tigers before winning last year’s matchup at home. Still, Finebaum thinks the Wolfpack is in position to make a statement.

“They’re living on borrowed time right now,” Finebaum said. “Last year, even though they won 10 games, it was probably a really good coaching job by Dabo the year after Trevor Lawrence. But this year, they just don’t look a lot better. I know we’re trying to find all kinds of platitudes and they’re lofty in the ratings, but I think they’re extremely vulnerable. NC State hasn’t had a really tough game yet, but they look a little bit better than Clemson right now.

“The problem for NC State, even though they won last year in Raleigh, they have a tortured history against Clemson. There are many difficult places to play on a Saturday night — that’s a cliche overused in our sport — but Saturday night in Clemson is at or near the top.”

College GameDay heading to Clemson-NC State

College GameDay is heading to Clemson for its Week 5 ACC matchup vs. NC State in a top-25 matchup.

Clemson is coming off a double-overtime thriller against another ranked ACC foe in Wake Forest.

Winning 51-45 thanks to a strong defensive stand, the Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Death Valley and both teams vie to remain undefeated heading into the meat of their conference schedules.