Penn State secondary turning into P-B-University: Film Study

By Thomas Frank Carr
 5 days ago
Penn State defensive backs forced 13 pass breakups and picked off two passes on Saturday against Central Michigan. It's the second time this season they've reached double-digits according to the official stats. Corner Kalen King had four to lead the defense on Saturday. (Photo: Dan Althouse/BWI)

Yards without points are meaningless, and so far this season, the Penn State defense has been excellent in not allowing points for the opposing team. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14 on Saturday in a dominant performance by the defensive unit. On the day, the Nittany Lions broke up 13 passes, grabbed two interceptions, forced and recovered a fumble, hit the quarterback five times, and got two sacks. That's a dominant string of numbers for a team that allowed only three meaningful drives during the game. If your mind is ready for another barrage of numbers, Manny Diaz's squad forced three three-and-outs and only allowed 226 yards during meaningful game action. They did all that without the benefit of the Penn State offense turning their gifts into a blowout by consistently scoring the football when given a chance. Today, we'll discuss how they did it and what led to some of the more significant plays that still irritated fans on Saturday.

