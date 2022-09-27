The project will supply up to 25% of US copper needs, helping to secure a clean energy future. EDMONTON, AB; NEW YORK, NY – TSX, NYSE:STN : Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been selected by Resolution Copper Mining LLC (Resolution Copper) to deliver a US$16 million feasibility study providing engineering and technical services for the Resolution Copper mine in Superior, Arizona. The proposed underground mine has the potential to be one of the largest producers of copper in North America—supplying up to 25% of US copper demand each year. Copper from the mine will be used in products that are vital to the energy transition, such as electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and more.

SUPERIOR, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO