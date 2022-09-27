Read full article on original website
Related
informedinfrastructure.com
Microdesk Announces The Integration Of Its BIMrx™ Product Line Into Symetri’s Naviate® At Autodesk University 2022Y 2022
Expanded and Rebranded Product Suite Streamlines RevitÒ Project Setup, Model Management, and Documentation for AEC Industry. Nashua, NH –Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services announced today the integration of its BIMrxÔ product line into Symetri’s Naviate® at Autodesk University 2022 in New Orleans, LA, September 27 – 29, 2022. The expanded and rebranded suite of products, which aims to improve workflows for architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals, will streamline RevitÒ project setup, model management, and documentation enabling users to move projects faster with Core, MEP, Fabrication, and Cloud Manager applications. Autodesk University attendees can demo the updated version of Naviate at the co-branded Microdesk and Symetri booths 114 and 120.
informedinfrastructure.com
bauma 2022: ALLPLAN presents Solutions for Prefabrication
Current versions 2023 in the focus of the trade fair presentation. Munich – ALLPLAN, global provider of BIM solutions for the AEC industry, will present its product portfolio specifically for the precast industry at bauma 2022 in Munich. A special highlight will be the presentation of the latest versions of the software solutions Planbar and Tim.
informedinfrastructure.com
Syrinix Expands Senior Leadership Team
HENDERSON, Nev. – Committed to making a positive impact on the future of water infrastructure and the surrounding environment, Syrinix is delighted to welcome Nicole Kaiser to its executive team as Vice President of Business Development. Based on America’s West Coast where the “megadrought” is reaching historic conditions, Nicole will be instrumental in Syrinix’s expansion efforts, bringing more than 10 years of industry expertise to optimize water and wastewater monitoring nationwide.
informedinfrastructure.com
Creative Composites Group Introduces Product Upgrades to Combat Extreme Weather, Climate Change
New StormStrong® offering engineered for key infrastructure projects that need to exceed standard resiliency specifications. Alum Bank, Pennsylvania, September 30, 2022 – Creative Composites Group, the leading manufacturer of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) composites, has announced it now offers the option to upgrade utility, waterfront, cooling tower and light pole products with StormStrong technology. This offering provides added resiliency for extreme weather conditions such as hurricane-force winds, blizzards and deep freezes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Introduces Steel Spline Solution for Quickly and Easily Connecting Mass Timber Panels
The new LDSS spline solution is an easy, off-the-shelf alternative to plywood splines that will lower installed costs, reduce worker fatigue, and boost efficiency. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, has introduced an all-steel, light diaphragm spline strap (LDSS) designed to replace traditional plywood splines for joining mass timber diaphragm panels.
informedinfrastructure.com
Stantec awarded US$16 million feasibility study for Resolution Copper
The project will supply up to 25% of US copper needs, helping to secure a clean energy future. EDMONTON, AB; NEW YORK, NY – TSX, NYSE:STN : Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been selected by Resolution Copper Mining LLC (Resolution Copper) to deliver a US$16 million feasibility study providing engineering and technical services for the Resolution Copper mine in Superior, Arizona. The proposed underground mine has the potential to be one of the largest producers of copper in North America—supplying up to 25% of US copper demand each year. Copper from the mine will be used in products that are vital to the energy transition, such as electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and more.
informedinfrastructure.com
Skanska builds a new office building and innovation premises in Stockholm for about SEK 800 million
Skanska has signed an agreement with Fabege to build a new office building with associated innovation center for High-speed separators in Flemingsberg, Stockholm. The agreement is worth approximately SEK 800 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden in the third quarter of 2022. The project...
informedinfrastructure.com
HP Revolutionizes Construction Layout Process With New SitePrint Robotic Solution
HP SitePrint gives construction professionals as much as ten times the productivity of manual layout techniques [[i]]. Palo Alto: HP Inc. has today announced HP SitePrint, a robotic solution that prints the most complex construction site layouts with pinpoint accuracy, in a fraction of the time it takes manually – improving productivity by as much as ten times. HP SitePrint will be available to customers in North America through an Early Access Program, starting September 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
informedinfrastructure.com
The Big Build Returns To The National Building Museum on November 5
WASHINGTON, D.C. – September 29, 2022 — The National Building Museum announced today that The Big Build will return to the Museum on Saturday, November 5. This popular annual event has been hosted at the Museum for more than a decade and is returning for the first time since 2019. This free hands-on community day invites visitors of all ages to channel their inner builder and discover what it’s like to wear a hard hat, hammer a nail or drill a hole.
informedinfrastructure.com
WSP USA’s Paula Hammond Becomes First Woman to Lead ARTBA and Sofia Berger Honored for Leadership Achievements at National Convention
Hammond elected chair of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA); Berger earns the organization’s ILDP Leadership Impact Award. NASHVILLE, September 28, 2022 — WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, celebrates Paula Hammond and Sofia Berger, whose dedicated service and contributions to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) were recognized during the organization’s annual national convention in Nashville.
informedinfrastructure.com
Victaulic® Acquires Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corporation
EASTON, Pa. — On September 9, 2022, Victaulic, the world’s leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions, acquired the business assets of Tennessee Metal Fabricating Corporation (TMF). The acquisition supports the company’s growth in the infrastructure market and increases its capacity for large-diameter piping solutions.
Comments / 0