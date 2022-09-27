PLEASE RSVP | Limited Crews Invited To Stay in City EOC

MEDIA CREWS PERMITTED TO EMBED IN CITY OF TAMPA EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

Media outlets will be permitted to assign one reporter/photographer team to exclusively cover activity at the City of Tampa EOC from Tuesday until the Hurricane passes.

Limited space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Both sleeping and live shot accommodations will be made available, however, any media representatives staying at the EOC will be required to bring their own personal accommodations including food, water, and sleeping necessities.

Media outlets wishing to secure a spot at the EOC are asked to email Crystal Clark, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for the Tampa Police Department at crystal.clark@tampagov.net