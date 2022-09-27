4-star Jordan Butler down to 3 schools with commitment near

Jordan Butler (Photo by Collyn Taylor)

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal School four-star recruit Jordan Butler tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Auburn, Missouri, and South Carolina.

Butler, a 6-foot-11 class of 2023 center, also received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Florida State, where his older brother, John played during the 2021-22 season.

Missouri hosted Butler for an official visit earlier this month, as did South Carolina in August. Auburn hosted him on an official in November of 2021 and unofficially in January.

Butler is the No. 96 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 center and the No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina.

Jordan broke down each of his top schools with On3.

Butler on Auburn: “The atmosphere was crazy”

“The coach is used to winning in the SEC,” Butler said. “The atmosphere was crazy when I went and they played Kentucky. They have amazing fans and they just produced two NBA players last year that I can see myself playing like. They went 15-3 last year in their conference. I feel like I have a good connection with the coach and they see a lot in me. Auburn is only a 4 hour drive. The players have good connections with each other. It just seems like Auburn has a really good culture.”

South Carolina: “My mom played there in college”

“They’ve recruited me very hard and came to almost every single game I had during AAU,” Butler said. “I saw how coach (Lamont) Paris likes to run his offense and I would compliment his offense very well. It’s my home state. I am close with half of the guys on that team and know the new recruits well. Them being able to get the number 1 player in the nation (GG Jackson) means a lot because he wouldn’t have just gone there for any reason if he didn’t think they were going to have a good program. Coach Paris has a winning resume when he was with Wisconsin. My mom played there in college. All the assistants plus the head coach have built a very good connection.”

Missouri: “Their main goal is to get me to the NBA”

“I have a super good connection with coach C.Y. (Young), he calls almost every single day,” Butler says. “Coach (Dennis) Gates and C.Y have produced a lot of NBA players and they have good connections with NBA guys. They said that their main goal is to get me to the NBA. Mizzou runs a lot of their offense through their big forwards. They’re a very versatile program and have guards and bigs doing the same thing. The fans there are also very crazy and since they are the only big college in their state, they love Missouri. They have a really good culture and everybody is connected with each other. Every person on the coaching staff knows a lot and are very smart coaches. The coaches coached at FSU and were the main developers for the guys who went to the NBA so I know they know how to develop.”

Commitment coming soon

Butler tells On3 a college commitment could come as soon as next week.

Jordan Butler has a very projectable 6-foot-10 frame. He has good length and moves very fluidly. The skill-set is what sticks out immediately. He can knock down jump shots from three and get to his spots off one and two dribbles. The strength will need to continue to come, but he is young for his grade, which should continue to add naturally. Butler has good footwork in the mid-post, and he has a go-to on the block over his left shoulder. There is continued progression here with current production and a lot of upside to go. Jordan Butler’s mom played at South Carolina and his dad is a high school coach. – On3’s Jamie Shaw, National Recruiting Analyst