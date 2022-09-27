ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

4-star Jordan Butler down to 3 schools with commitment near

By Joe Tipton
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bG96o_0iCA8MDk00
Jordan Butler (Photo by Collyn Taylor)

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal School four-star recruit Jordan Butler tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Auburn, Missouri, and South Carolina.

Butler, a 6-foot-11 class of 2023 center, also received offers from Alabama, Clemson, Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Florida State, where his older brother, John played during the 2021-22 season.

Missouri hosted Butler for an official visit earlier this month, as did South Carolina in August. Auburn hosted him on an official in November of 2021 and unofficially in January.

Butler is the No. 96 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 center and the No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina.

Jordan broke down each of his top schools with On3.

Butler on Auburn: “The atmosphere was crazy”

“The coach is used to winning in the SEC,” Butler said. “The atmosphere was crazy when I went and they played Kentucky. They have amazing fans and they just produced two NBA players last year that I can see myself playing like. They went 15-3 last year in their conference. I feel like I have a good connection with the coach and they see a lot in me. Auburn is only a 4 hour drive. The players have good connections with each other. It just seems like Auburn has a really good culture.”

South Carolina: “My mom played there in college”

“They’ve recruited me very hard and came to almost every single game I had during AAU,” Butler said. “I saw how coach (Lamont) Paris likes to run his offense and I would compliment his offense very well. It’s my home state. I am close with half of the guys on that team and know the new recruits well. Them being able to get the number 1 player in the nation (GG Jackson) means a lot because he wouldn’t have just gone there for any reason if he didn’t think they were going to have a good program. Coach Paris has a winning resume when he was with Wisconsin. My mom played there in college. All the assistants plus the head coach have built a very good connection.”

Missouri: “Their main goal is to get me to the NBA”

“I have a super good connection with coach C.Y. (Young), he calls almost every single day,” Butler says. “Coach (Dennis) Gates and C.Y have produced a lot of NBA players and they have good connections with NBA guys. They said that their main goal is to get me to the NBA. Mizzou runs a lot of their offense through their big forwards. They’re a very versatile program and have guards and bigs doing the same thing. The fans there are also very crazy and since they are the only big college in their state, they love Missouri. They have a really good culture and everybody is connected with each other. Every person on the coaching staff knows a lot and are very smart coaches. The coaches coached at FSU and were the main developers for the guys who went to the NBA so I know they know how to develop.”

Commitment coming soon

Butler tells On3 a college commitment could come as soon as next week.

Jordan Butler has a very projectable 6-foot-10 frame. He has good length and moves very fluidly. The skill-set is what sticks out immediately. He can knock down jump shots from three and get to his spots off one and two dribbles. The strength will need to continue to come, but he is young for his grade, which should continue to add naturally. Butler has good footwork in the mid-post, and he has a go-to on the block over his left shoulder. There is continued progression here with current production and a lot of upside to go. Jordan Butler’s mom played at South Carolina and his dad is a high school coach. – On3’s Jamie Shaw, National Recruiting Analyst

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games: Alabama, Clemson on upset alert

College football predictions for Week 5's biggest games are here and the impact of Hurricane Ian has altered the way many games could be played this week in wet and soggy conditions. The unbeaten top 10 matchup featuring Clemson and NC State is one to keep an eye on Saturday night with the storm expected to pass over South Carolina during the contest. We're putting the Tigers on upset alert given last season's loss to the Wolfpack and the competitive battle expected at Memorial Stadium this weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Greenville, SC
Sports
State
Missouri State
Greenville, SC
Basketball
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Auburn, AL
Basketball
State
Georgia State
City
Greenville, SC
State
Alabama State
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
Local
Alabama Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Alabama QB makes big claim about Bryan Harsin

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron drew attention on Wednesday over a claim he made about Bryan Harsin. McCarron joined “Slow News Day” with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and discussed Harsin. McCarron said he has heard that Harsin has already been told he will be fired after the season.
AUBURN, AL
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte

Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#State Of South Carolina#Church Episcopal School#Florida State#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
FSU
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
PROSPERITY, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
70K+
Followers
73K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy