LISTEN: Ole Miss football is making big moves in NIL. Let The Godfather explain.

By Ben Garrett
 5 days ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss’ leading NIL avenue, The Grove Collective, is announcing a relaunch that includes new leadership on Friday.

It’s OK to be confused.

Chuck Rounsaville, The Godfather of Ole Miss media, and a leading force in the football program’s NIL efforts over the last two years, has an explainer in his triumphant return to the Talk of Champions podcast, in association with the Spirit/On3.

The quick version? The Rebels’ one-time mom-and-pop is ready for the big time.

Plus, Chuck hands out some early-season Chuckys (read: awards), eases Ben Garrett’s nerves about Kentucky and relives his nightmare of not even breaking 100 at Pebble Beach.

