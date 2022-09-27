ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU continues to impress 2024 4-star EDGE Kolaj Cobbins

By Billy Embody
 3 days ago
2024 4-star EDGE Kolaj Cobbins. (On3)

2024 Destrehan (La.) EDGE Kolaj Cobbins is one of the top priorities for LSU in the next cycle and he was back in Baton Rouge. Where does LSU stand for him?

